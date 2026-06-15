Bayern Munich agree fee for Morocco's Ismael Saibari while Ayyoub Bouaddi attracts strong interest

Morocco's 2026 World Cup stars are already attracting firm interest from Europe's biggest clubs after the Atlas Lions' impressive performance in their 1-1 draw with Brazil on Saturday night.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side earned rave reviews having gone toe-to-toe with the record five-time winners at MetLife Stadium, and their goalscorer, Ismael Saibari, has now moved one step closer to joining German giants Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany's side have been tracking the PSV Eindhoven player for some time but lodged a firm bid after the 25-year-old's all-action display against the Selecao.

Fearing late competition for his signature, the Bavarians upped their offer and met PSV's asking price. The versatile Saibari will cost the German champions €50 million and a further €5m in bonuses with the Dutch club also entitled to a sell-on clause.

Saibari has been at PSV since 2020 but flourished last season with 19 goals and nine assists in 37 games across completions.

Typically an attacking midfielder, Saibari excelled in a false nine role for the Atlas Lions in their Group C opener, scoring his 10th goal for his country with a sublime chip midway through the first half.

Best of 2026 World Cup so far – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, which ended in a two-all draw. AFP Info

The ball hits the crossbar during the Group E match between Ivory Coast against Ecuador, in Philadelphia. The West African team won 1-0. EPA Info

Curacao fans during their team's 1-7 defeat to Germany in Houston, Texas. AFP Info

Connor Metcalfe (No 8) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the second half during their Group D match against Turkey, in Vancouver. The Socceroos won 2-0. EPA Info

At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters Info

Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi puts the ball past Switzerland's Gregor Kobel for their first World Cup goal. Reuters Info

Qatar fans cheer in the stands during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari, centre, scores his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match with Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. AFP Info

Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters Info

Brazil's Vinicius Jr equalises against Morocco. Reuters Info

John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal past Johny Placide of Haiti. The win was Scotland's first World Cup victory in 36 years. AFP Info

Folarin Balogun of the US scores their third goal against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reuters Info

South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu scores their second goal against Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium. Reuters Info

Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Reuters Info



























The deal is pending a medical, which is yet to take place. Bayern also hope to conclude a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Germany full-back Nathaniel Brown.

Saibari isn't the only Morocco player attracting interest. Ayyoub Bouaddi stole the show against Brazil with the 18-year-old delivering an astonishingly mature performance in what was his competitive debut for the senior national team.

Bouaddi stands out immediately because of his height and mop of hair, but his elegant playing style and obvious quality have put a number of top Champions League clubs on high alert.

Morocco pushed hard to lure a player who had already captained France's U21 side, and he immediately began repaying their persistence.

Bouaddi, along with midfield partners Ounahi and Neil El Aynaoui, pressed, unsettled and dominated Brazil in the first half in New Jersey.

Play 01:46 Young stars to watch at World Cup 2026

The Lille player, already linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, won his duels, recovered second balls and completed 61 of 66 passes in an elite midfield display.

With Bouaddi under contract until 2029, the French side are in a strong negotiating position and are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €70m.

However, with talented defensive midfielders in short supply, that is unlikely to deter his many suitors. Premier League champions Arsenal are already said to have made an official inquiry.

“For the moment, I am only focused on the World Cup and I cannot answer to this right now,” Bouaddi told The Athletic after the 1-1 draw.

“Of course, I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me. But, for now, I’m only focused on the World Cup with Morocco and we will try to give everything to do our best.”