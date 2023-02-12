Makhachev defeats Volkanovski in UFC 284 thriller to retain lightweight title

Islam Makhachev looks certain to be installed as the UFC’s No 1 pound-for-pound male athlete after defeating current incumbent Alexander Volkanovski in the headline bout at UFC 284 on Sunday.

The lightweight champion, who won his belt at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi in October, saw off the featherweight belt-holder by unanimous decision at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The victory lifted Makhachev’s win streak to 12, while it represented Volkanovski’s first defeat in 23 fights. Makhachev had come into the headline bout at No 2 in the in the pound-for-pound rankings.

More to follow