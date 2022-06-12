UFC 275: Jiri Prochazka promises even more following epic light-heavyweight title win

New UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka says he does not care whom he defends his belt against for the first time, only that he vows to be better than in Sunday’s thrilling win against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in Singapore.

The Czech, who is three bouts into his UFC career, came through a Fight of the Year contender in the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, submitting then-champion Teixeira with 28 seconds remaining of the contest.

READ MORE Zhang Weili targets winning back UFC title in Abu Dhabi as Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires

Glover, 42, had won the belt in Abu Dhabi last October, becoming the second-oldest first-time champion in the promotion’s history.

Prochazka, 29, is tipped to next face former title-holder Jan Blachowicz, although Teixiera was one of a number of contenders to throw his hat into the ring immediately afterwards in asking for a rematch.

Speaking to reporters following the greatest win of his career to date, Prochazka said: “It doesn't matter if it will be Glover or Jan. For the next fight, I swear, I will be another fighter. That was not a good performance from me.

“I'm satisfied, but some moments that you saw, Glover had an advantage, and his pressure was amazing, especially for his age. He's a very tough fighter.”

The match-up was a back-and-forth affair, with both men landing huge blows and enjoying punishing success on the ground. At one point, Prochazka suffered a nasty cut just above his left eye following a barrage of elbows on the canvas from his opponent, with Teixeira also bleeding badly from midway through the clash.

However, Prochazka latched onto a rear-naked choke late into the fifth round that caused Teixeira to tap out – the Brazilian’s first career submission loss from 41 professional fights.

Having earlier described the bout as a “true war”, Prochazka told the gathered media later: “From my side, it was a horrible fight and a horrible performance. You saw the fight, I just survived some moments. My life stance is to be dominant, to be the hunter, not a survivor - and that will be shown in my next fight.

“Before the fifth round, I thought about how I had to get a finish, because it was a tough fight and sometimes you have to do whatever it takes.

“I was a little bit lazy in setting up some situations and to prepare him for the knockout and to find the moments in his striking for openings. That was my laziness in the fight.

“He didn't surprise me with anything. We knew all of the things that he had to do and he was successful in that. So I need to work on that, not just in training, but myself to stop doing things that aren't good in the fight... just what is effective against the opponent.”

As he departed the octagon, Prochazka shared a brief exchange with Blachowicz, who was watching the event from the front row. Prochazka, who made his UFC debut during Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020, said post-fight that he blew the Pole a kiss and told him him loved him, as his potential next opponent "became aggressive".

“Jan was so brave and he told me something about our fight, so I shared the energy with him,” Prochazka said, seemingly tongue in cheek. “I will be ready. Just give me time to heal my face and realise the mistakes from this fight.

As for Teixeira, he said inside the octagon that he had no plans to retire as of yet.

“I give my all,” he said. “I say all the time: live by the sword, die by the sword. I’m going to keep going.”

In the night’s other championship bout, Valentina Shevchenko retained her flyweight title with a split-decision victory against Taila Santos. The champion, who moves to a nine-fight win streak - seven of which are successful defences - prevailed 48-47, 47-48, 49-46.