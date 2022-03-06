Colby Covington defeats Jorge Masvidal in grudge match at UFC 272

No 1 welterweight contender takes the win with a unanimous decision in Las Vegas

Colby Covington punches Jorge Masvidal during their welterweight fight at UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images
John McAuley
Mar 06, 2022

Colby Covington defeated long-time rival Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in the main event at UFC 272 in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

The American, a former teammate and roommate of Masvidal’s, dominated his opponent in the later rounds at T-Mobile Arena to take the bout 49-46, 50-44, 50-45.

The welterweight division’s No 1-ranked contender, Covington was rocked momentarily in the fourth round, but did well to collect himself and seal the much-deserved victory. Afterwards, Covington called out another former teammate, Dustin Poirier.

Updated: March 06, 2022, 6:16 AM
