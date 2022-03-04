Colby Covington v Jorge Masvidal: Assessing three of the standout fights at UFC 272

UFC 272, the latest pay-per-view offering from the world’s lead mixed martial arts promotion, takes place early Sunday UAE time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. We look at three of the most intriguing bouts on the card.

Colby Covington v Jorge Masvidal

As far as grudge matches go, this must rank among the very top on the UFC’s sizeable roster. Former friends, teammates and even roommates who, following an acrimonious split, have for some time been involved in a bitter public spat, Covington-Masvidal rightfully headlines the event. No belt need be on the line for these two. The animosity is real, making Sunday’s clash a must-watch.

For the moment, it matters little where the winner goes next – both welterweights have lost twice to champion Kamaru Usman – because these two have eyed up one another for years. Covington, the division’s No 1-ranked contender, last fought in November, losing his rematch with Usman by decision. Masvidal, the No 6 challenger, has not competed since also losing a second time to Usman, last April. Things have been more than bubbling in the build-up: Sunday’s encounter should deliver in spades. It's doubtful, though, the rivalry ends there.

Rafael dos Anjos v Renato Moicano

Given the interrupted lead-up, and the quick turnaround in booking it, the hope is this bout will live up to its co-main billing. Dos Anjos, a former lightweight champion, was scheduled to take on the promising Rafael Fiziev, but the Kazakhstan athlete tested positive this week for Covid-19 and thus had to withdraw. Islam Makhachev, the No 4-ranked contender, threw his hat into the ring immediately, but in the end the UFC opted for Moicano.

The Brazilian rides a two-fight win streak, with the latter coming as recently as February 12. Kudos, then, to Moicano for accepting on five days’ notice; in fact, he has had to fly back from Brazil to Vegas, while also cutting a considerable amount of weight to make the 160lb catchweight. For Dos Anjos, whose career has fluctuated wildly since losing the lightweight belt in 2016 – five victories, six losses in 11 fights – this marks a must-win if he is to have one last push at the big time.

Marina Rodriguez after her knockout victory over Amanda Ribas during UFC 257. Zuffa LLC

Marina Rodriguez v Yan Xiaonan

This bout pits against one another a couple of real contenders at strawweight. For Rodriguez, the No 3-ranked challenger, there is the opportunity to build upon an impressive three-fight win streak through 2021. Coming off her only pro career defeat, those victories were all notable, coming against Amanda Ribas - at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi - Michelle Waterson and Mackenzie Dern. The Brazilian is justifiably eying a title shot in 2022.

Yan, meanwhile, sits currently one spot below Rodriguez in the strawweight standings, and is looking to rebound from her defeat to former champion Carla Esparza last May. Previous to that, the Chinese standout had triumphed in all six UFC match-ups (she was unbeaten in 12 professional bouts, stretching back more than a decade). With Esparza set to meet champion Rose Namajunas next, this encounter could be viewed as an eliminator to take on the winner of that. Both highly skilled, it showcases what the top of the strawweight division has to offer.