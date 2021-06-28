Stefanos Tsitsipas in shock first-round defeat by Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big-name casualty at this year's Wimbledon after the world No 4 was thrashed in straight sets by unseeded American Frances Tiafoe.

In his first match since losing the French Open final to Novak Djokovic in June, the Greek third seed never got going against the 23-year-old and lost in emphatic fashion 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas, though, has a terrible record at Wimbledon, having now gone out in the first round in three of his four visits.

Tiafoe won a low-level warm-up event in Nottingham before reaching the Queen's quarter-final and he was just too good for his opponent as he registered the biggest win of his career.

The world No 57 broke in the opening game of the match and that was enough to claim the first set.

Tiafoe went 5-4 up in the second set, after Tsitsipas saved two break points, and held his nerve when the Greek had three chances to break back.

The American broke serve again at the start of the third set and had three match points on Tsitsipas' serve to wrap things up in just over two hours.

He goes on to face either Canada's Vasek Pospisil or Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32.

It was the first time in 12 attempts that Tiafoe had beaten a player ranked in the top five in the world.

The biggest win of his career 🙌 Frances Tiafoe notches a stunning victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4t5k6M0Hri – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

"It sounds pretty damn good," grinned Tiafoe when that was put to him on court after the match. "This is definitely one of my best wins. I want to play the best players in world on this type of stage. This is what it's all about.

"I am not sure how I would have performed if I had been on an outside court. Playing on a show court makes a difference."

However, he believes beating someone of Tsitsipas's class can be a game-changer.

"A lot of things have been going on for me lately," he said. "I wanted to do it [play tennis] the right way and I have not been close to where I want to be.

"I am very capable I know that but I definitely needed to beat a guy of this level."