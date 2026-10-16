Philippines lauds Alex Eala for 'single-handedly' putting country on the world tennis map

The Philippine tennis body has lauded young sensation Alex Eala for raising the profile of tennis in the country, highlighting her decision to represent her nation at the 2026 Asian Games despite the risk of penalty.

Eala had risked a hefty fine for skipping WTA's mandatory China Open as she represented the Philippines at the Japan Asian Games. While she lost her semi-final in Nagoya to Wang Xiyu, her actions did not go unnoticed.

Eala has since suffered early exits in Singapore and Wuhan. But for the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA), she has already done a lot.

“Alex Eala has already achieved what many once thought impossible. She has single-handedly put the Philippines on the world tennis map,” PHILTA secretary general John Rey Tiangco said.

“Her rise to world No 18, her WTA title, and her victories over some of the world's best players are milestones that have changed the landscape of Philippine tennis.”

Tiangco said Eala's decision to play for her country, even as other athletes decided to feature in China, was praiseworthy.

“We are equally grateful for her decision to represent our country at the Asian Games, putting the Philippine flag ahead of other opportunities.

“At this level of competition, victories and defeats are part of the journey. What matters is Alex's determination to keep improving, her discipline, and her commitment to the sport.

“Alex has already won something bigger than any single tournament. She has inspired a nation and opened doors for the next generation of Filipino tennis players.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia's Janice Tjen saw her Wuhan Open campaign come to an end in China on Thursday.

American Ann Li, who upset the top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round, moved into the quarter-finals with a 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory over Tjen.

Li will take on seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland in the last eight. Swiatek had on Thursday completed the 150th WTA 1000 win of ⁠her career.