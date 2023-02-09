Samsonova defeats Krejcikova to reach Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals

Liudmila Samsonova came through a tough second-round match against former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Thursday to book her place in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals.

The Russian eighth seed held off a spirited fightback from the former world No 2 to register a 7-5, 6-3 win. Samsonova, 24, will face compatriot and fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the semi-finals.

This first match on Stadium Court was expected to be a tightly-contested match and so it proved, with Krejcikova launching several, ultimately futile, fightback attempts. The first came when the Czech trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before winning four straight games to give herself the chance to serve for the first set.

Samsonova stopped the rot to break straight back and won the next two games to take a one-set advantage.

The Russian then looked to be cruising to victory when she led 5-2 in the second set, but again Krejcikova fought back, holding off two match points in the eighth game, breaking Samsonova in the ninth, and surviving another three match points in the 10th to keep the contest alive.

The second set would be decided on a tiebreak and it was Krejcikova who seized the initial advantage with a 3-1 lead but Samsonova pulled herself level at 5-5. The Czech had a set point to level the match but three straight points from Samsonova earned the world No 19 a hard-fought victory.