Daria Kasatkina survives scare to advance to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarter-finals

Daria Kasatkina recovered from a slow start to avoid a shock defeat at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as the tournament top seed beat Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 to book her place in the quarter-finals.

As one of the four top seeds, Kasatkina did not begin her campaign until her second-round match on Thursday - having not played since a first-round exit at the Australian Open three weeks ago - and the lack of recent time on court was telling as Teichmann dominated from the start to race into a one-set lead.

The Swiss world No 28 was the far more aggressive player, bullying Kasatkina from the back of the court, freely striking winners, and attacking the Russian's second serve with ease.

On a chilly and windy evening inside the Stadium Court at Zayed Sports City, Kasatkina finally warmed up at the start of the second set and the world No 8 started to construct some trademark points; using spin and angles to get Teichmann moving.

As Kasatkina took a foothold in the match, the errors started to accumulate for Teichmann and after three successive breaks of serve, the Russian was level a mere 24 minutes later.

The early exchanges of the decider suggested a more competitive set could be in store after two breaks of serve each saw Kasatkina hold a 3-2 lead. But from there, the top seed ran away with the match, winning the next three games to advance.

"Honestly it was tough, I haven’t played much in a while, my last match was almost one month ago," Kasatkina, 25, said. "The conditions are tricky, with the lights and the wind, and you feel a bit lost, like you have no idea how to hit the ball. But then with some rallies and getting the heartbeat up, it got better.

"It helped I was up in the beginning of the second set. You can either find a way to deal with these things or you can give up and get beat 6-1, 6-2. I chose the first option."

Crisis averted but next up is an in-form and match fit Qinwen Zheng, who reached the last eight by beating fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday, and Kasatkina is expecting a tough challenge.

"[Zheng] is a very talented and powerful girl," the Russian said. "She doesn’t care who she plays, you can see that since her first appearance on tour. I have to show experience and I think I can make a few problems for her, we’ll see. It’s going to be a tough one.”

In the previous match, Liudmila Samsonova came through a tough clash against former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova to book her place quarter-finals.

The Russian eighth seed held off a spirited fightback from the former world No 2 to register a 7-5, 6-3 win. Samsonova, 24, will face compatriot and fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova for a place in the semi-finals.

This first match on Stadium Court was expected to be a tightly-contested match and so it proved, with Krejcikova launching several, ultimately futile, fightback attempts. The first came when the Czech trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before winning four straight games to give herself the chance to serve for the first set.

Samsonova stopped the rot to break straight back and won the next two games to take a one-set advantage.

The Russian then looked to be cruising to victory when she led 5-2 in the second set, but again Krejcikova fought back, holding off two match points in the eighth game, breaking Samsonova in the ninth, and surviving another three match points in the 10th to keep the contest alive.

The second set would be decided on a tiebreak and it was Krejcikova who seized the initial advantage with a 3-1 lead but Samsonova pulled herself level at 5-5. The Czech had a set point to level the match but three straight points from Samsonova earned the world No 19 a hard-fought victory.