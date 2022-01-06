Djokovic must learn to pick his audience as Melbourne locals have a laugh at entry issues

We are a patient lot, we Melburnians. Just ask us.

We’re proud, too. Since this pandemic began, we have congratulated ourselves mightily for the manner in which we have handled six lockdowns, for a total of almost 250 days.

After so much time at home, with little social contact apart from panicked children flicking from TikTok to online classes at the sound of every approaching footstep, we feel we have a right to be a little smug.

This might play a part in the delight that many Melburnians, who are also great lovers of sport, are finding in the notion of the world No 1 tennis player – and Australian Open defending champion for the past ­three years – pressing against a window in a quarantine hotel and facing possible deportation.

Novak Djokovic really must learn to pick his audience.

Djokovic has split the ticcy, unsure faces of many in this city during record daily coronavirus cases into wicked, gaping smiles. If it’s good enough for us …

The outrage, on social media and elsewhere, over his apparent entry to the Australian Open despite his opposition to coronavirus vaccination softened considerably when it was announced that he was detained at Tullamarine Airport and had his visa cancelled.

The adjournment until Monday of an ensuing court appeal against the cancellation after he showed insufficient evidence for vaccine exemption meant at least one night in a quarantine hotel.

“Rules are rules,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who can pick his audience. “And there are no special cases.”

And despite pressure for a deadline to allow Djokovic time for his crack at a record 21st Grand Slam title and 10th Australian Open, Judge Anthony Kelly warned in the Federal Circuit and Family Court that “the tail won’t wag the dog here”.

Mr Kelly did, according to reports, show concern over whether the Serbian star had training facilities at his hotel.

Notable defenders of Djokovic include his father, Srdan, who did not do a great job in calming things down when he was widely quoted as saying: “If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone.”

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, also backed his countryman, the “best tennis player in the world”, against the “harassment” he has suffered in Australia.

“In accordance with all the norms of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, for justice and truth,” Fox Sports quoted Mr Vucic as saying.

“Truth”. There’s an interesting word.

The truth is that we, like the rest of the world, have suffered dreadful losses over the past two years and made great sacrifices to avoid more.

To have that apparently cheapened by a man who has been welcomed as the true champion athlete he is, year after year, is grist for the mill in a country where taking the mickey is also a national sport.

Novak, you’ll have your respect again when you’ve earned it. Until then we could all do with a good laugh.