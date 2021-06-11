UFC 263: Israel Adesanya aims to bounce back with middleweight title defence as Nate Diaz makes long-awaited return

The UFC returns on Sunday with the star-studded UFC 263, which features two championship bouts and the return of fan-favourite Nate Diaz. Here’s a look at what tops the bill at Gila River Arena in Arizona.

Israel Adesanya (C) v Marvin Vettori (middleweight title bout)

Adesanya steps into the octagon for the first time following his only professional defeat in mixed martial arts, when he lost to light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March. Still, the attempt to become a two-division title-holder, and his handling of the disappointment, should be applauded.

Now back in his relative comfort zone, the middleweight bids to silence Vettori, who has been pretty vocal in claiming their first clash, in 2018, should’ve gone to him instead (Adesanya won via split division). That said, Adesanya has been brilliant in eventually capturing the crown, and looked superb in his defence against No 1-ranked contender Paulo Costa in Abu Dhabi last September.

His record sits at 20-1 (Blachowicz marking his only loss in 10 in UFC). Vettori, meanwhile, has excelled since the Adesanya defeat, winning five straight to climb to 17-4-1.

Seeking to become the promotion’s first Italian champion, his pressure and ground game make him an incredibly dangerous opponent. Adesanya is a master striker. He will need, though, be at his best to keep the gold.

Deiveson Figueiredo (C) v Brandon Moreno (flyweight title bout)

Deiveson Figueiredo after defeating Joseph Benavidez in their UFC flyweight championship bout in Abu Dhabi in July. Getty Images

A rematch of their thrilling December tussle, a genuine contender for 2020 Fight of the Year, promises much. That first encounter between the champion and No 1 challenger ended in a majority draw, a rock-‘em-sock-‘em affair that included Figueiredo being docked a point for a low blow. It’s worth remembering that the pair agreed to the bout on three weeks’ notice.

Six months on, and the flyweights are renewing the rivalry, with Figueiredo-Moreno 2 expected to be another instant classic. Figueiredo (20-1-1) is a ruthless and rousing fighter, while Moreno’s both talented and mightily tenacious. Neither will want to take a step back.

There’s been some added needle this time, too, with Figueiredo claiming Moreno (18-5-2) overplayed the low blow in their initial fight.

Predictably, the pocket-rocket Brazilian says he’s intent on stopping his opponent; for his part, Moreno appears content on letting his actions speak loudest when the bell goes on Sunday. Certainly, a giant clash at 125lbs looks the most likely outcome.

Leon Edwards v Nate Diaz (welterweight)

Nate Diaz faces a tough task in his comeback fight against Leon Edwards. Zuffa LLC

Finally, after almost two years and the crushing frustration of his no-contest comeback fight in March, Edwards gets a chance to display his title-contender credentials. It just so happens to be against one of the most captivating fighters in the UFC.

In Diaz, the Jamaican-born Brit faces a man with the kind of star power that means, should Edwards prevail on Sunday, then a shot at Kamaru Usman’s belt surely represents the reward. And he deserves it: Edwards (18-3-1 NC) rides an eight-fight win streak, even if the pandemic, injuries and other circumstances have kept him on the sidelines.

When he did return, against Belal Muhammad three months ago, an accidental eye-poke on his opponent in Round 2 ended the contest.

Meanwhile, that Diaz agreed to take on Edwards surprised many. Criminally inactive – he sat out three years following his 2016 blockbusters against Conor McGregor – the California native (20-12) hasn’t fought since losing to Jorge Masvidal in November 2019.

Now 36, this could prove a step too far for the fighter, however gifted. Edwards constitutes a serious threat. Yet, with this being a rare, five-round non-title bout, it will still be worth the watch.