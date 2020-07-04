UFC 251: Gilbert Burns ruled out of Fight Island after testing positive for coronavirus - reports

Sp02 JUL UFC An octagon on the beach on Yas Island as work continues for UFC Fight Island. Credit: DCT-Abu Dhabi (Credit: DCT-Abu Dhabi)

Gilbert Burns is out of the main event at UFC 251 on Fight Island after testing positive for Covid-19 before flying to Abu Dhabi.

The Brazilian, 33, was set to headline the July 12 event on Yas Island with his welterweight title match against champion Kamaru Usman.

However, reputable website MMA Junkie reported early Saturday that Burns had returned a positive test as he waited in Las Vegas to leave for the UAE capital. His brother and cornerman, Herbert Burns, and coach Greg Jones, are also said to have tested positive. The UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

Burns, who has won his past six fights to climb to become the division’s No 1-ranked challenger, posted on social media on Saturday: “Devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love.”

The news is a huge blow to Burns (18-3 in professional mixed martial arts) and to the first Fight Island event, with the clash against Usman (16-1) one of three title bouts on the opening card.

Finding a replacement to take on the champion seems highly unlikely given the short notice and the stringent Covid-19 protocols in place. Usman was also said to have not boarded the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski arrived in the capital on Saturday ahead of his title defence against Max Holloway at UFC 251 at Flash Forum. Also on the card, Russian Petr Yan takes on Brazilian Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight crown.

UFC 251 is the first of four events at Fight Island, and is followed by UFC Fight Nights on July 16, 19 and 26. All events take place at Flash Forum.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Match info Deccan Gladiators 87-8 Asif Khan 25, Dwayne Bravo 2-16 Maratha Arabians 89-2 Chadwick Walton 51 not out Arabians won the final by eight wickets

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden | US$45,000 (Dirt) | 1,400 metres Winner: Tabarak, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap | $175,000 (Turf) | 3,200m Winner: Dubhe, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Group 3 | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Estihdaaf, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor 8.15pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,800m Winner: Nordic Lights, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 Group 2 | $450,000 (D) | 1,900m Winner: North America, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap | $175,000 (T) | 1,200m Winner: Mazzini, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 10pm: Handicap | $135,000 (T) | 1,400m. Winner: Mubtasim, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Sri Lanka World Cup squad Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

