UFC 251 generates more pay-per-view buys than any show since Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov

1255680781 Kamaru Usman of Nigeria celebrates after his victory over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020. Getty (Zuffa LLC)

UFC 251 reportedly generated around 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the most successful card since Conor McGregor took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Sunday's event, the opener to the inaugural Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, provided huge appeal, with three world title fights headlined by Kamaru Usman's welterweight defence against Jorge Masvidal.

The American, among the most popular stars in the UFC, took the bout six days out following Gilbert Burns’ withdrawal, which no doubt added to the event’s resonance.

First reported by The Athletic, UFC 251 was said to become the sixth event to reach 1.3m pay-per-view (PPV) buys, the most recent being UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October 2018. Built upon the high-profile feud between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, it holds the UFC record with 2.4m PPV buys.

At the UFC 251 pre-event weigh-in on Friday, Dana White confirmed a sizeable interest in the show, saying: “This thing is trending off the charts. This thing is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight. The only thing this is comparable to is Conor-Khabib. It's trending as big a fight as I’ve ever seen in my entire career.”

The action, which began at 2am at Flash Forum with the main event starting at 6am, featured a number of intriguing match-ups. Rose Namajumas made her long-awaited comeback to win her rematch against Jessica Andrade, while Petr Yan defeated Jose Aldo to clinch the vacant bantamweight crown.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski then defended his title in his rematch against Max Holloway, prevailing by a controversial split decision. At the top of the card, Usman dominated an undercooked Masvidal to triumph by unanimous decision.

Three more events follows, on Thursday, Sunday and then July 26.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia UAE group fixtures Sunday Feb 23, 9.30am, v Iran Monday Feb 25, 1pm, v Kuwait Tuesday Feb 26, 9.30am, v Saudi UAE squad Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Ayaz, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Sultan Ahmed

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

New Zealand 57-0 South Africa Tries: Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder (2), Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tu'ungfasi, Lima Sopoaga, Codie Taylor. Conversions: Beauden Barrett (7). Penalty: Beauden Barrett

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

