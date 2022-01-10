Djokovic, Nadal, Ronaldo and the Dakar Rally: 25 of the best sports pics of the week

We pick out the most spectacular pictures from the last seven days

Gareth Cox
Jan 10, 2022

There was dramatic finish to the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England on Sunday as home hopes of sealing a series clean sweep were ended in Sydney.

Australia needed just one wicket to make it four wins on the spin but England tail-enders Stuart Broad and James Anderson held firm for two overs to secure a tense draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England captain Joe Root praised his team for salvaging some pride it what has been a horror series for the tourists.

In football, there were the usual shocks and surprises on FA Cup third-round weekend as Premier League strugglers Newcastle United and Burnley both fell to defeats at home against lower-league opposition.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge United at St James' Park, while Burnley lost 2-1 to second tier Huddersfield Town.

Tennis headlines have been dominated by the continuing row between the Australian government and world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian has been detained at a Melbourne hotel after being refused entry to the country before the coming Australian Open Grand Slam, due to the nine-time winner being given a disputed Covid vaccine exemption before the tournament.

Hundreds of Serbian fans have gathered outside his hotel as Djokivic goes to court in an attempt to overturn a deportation order.

In the gallery above, we have picked out 25 of the most memorable images from the last seven days of sporting action.

Updated: January 10th 2022, 3:23 AM
