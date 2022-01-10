Djokovic, Nadal, Ronaldo and the Dakar Rally: 25 of the best sports pics of the week

There was dramatic finish to the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England on Sunday as home hopes of sealing a series clean sweep were ended in Sydney.

Australia needed just one wicket to make it four wins on the spin but England tail-enders Stuart Broad and James Anderson held firm for two overs to secure a tense draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England captain Joe Root praised his team for salvaging some pride it what has been a horror series for the tourists.

In football, there were the usual shocks and surprises on FA Cup third-round weekend as Premier League strugglers Newcastle United and Burnley both fell to defeats at home against lower-league opposition.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge United at St James' Park, while Burnley lost 2-1 to second tier Huddersfield Town.

Tennis headlines have been dominated by the continuing row between the Australian government and world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian has been detained at a Melbourne hotel after being refused entry to the country before the coming Australian Open Grand Slam, due to the nine-time winner being given a disputed Covid vaccine exemption before the tournament.

Hundreds of Serbian fans have gathered outside his hotel as Djokivic goes to court in an attempt to overturn a deportation order.

In the gallery above, we have picked out 25 of the most memorable images from the last seven days of sporting action.