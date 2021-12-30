Verstappen, Raducanu, Fury, Kohli and Ronaldo - 52 of the best sports images of 2021

After the decimated sporting calendar of the previous year due to Covid-19, it was a welcome relief to have a jam-packed fixture list in 2021.

We had two major competitions — in football's Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic/Paralympic Games — finally take place a year later than planned due to the pandemic.

Italy were crowned champions of Europe after defeating England in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley Stadium in London to round-off an extended tournament to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The Summer Games took place in Japan under the shadow of a major Covid-19 outbreak in Japan that lead to protests before and during the action at both the Olympic and Paralympic events. Despite the shadow of Covid, the were still plenty of highs, lows and inspirational tales from the action in Tokyo.

The year saw some unforgettable fights in the boxing ring too. Tyson Fury came out on top in the third of his remarkable heavyweight trilogy bouts against Deontay Wilder, while Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after being outboxed and outclassed by Oleksandr Usyk.

In cycling, the dominance of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar continued after the Slovenian superstar started the year by winning the UAE Tour, was victorious again in the Tour de France, sealed an Olympic bronze medal and rounded off the campaign by triumphing in the Giro di Lombardia.

On the Formula One racetrack, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton completed one of the most thrilling battles in the sport's history. The title race came down to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale with both drivers level on points after a bitter campaign filled with controversy and crashes.

The decider at Yas Marina Circuit proved no different as Red Bull's Verstappen came out on top againstthe seven-time world champion following chaotic scenes and a last-gasp final lap run-off between the pair.

In the gallery above, we have picked out 52 of the most memorable images from the last 12 months of sporting action.