Sunny Edwards outclasses Jayson Mama in Dubai to seal first defence of flyweight title

Sunny Edwards retained his IBF flyweight title at Probellum Revolution in Dubai on Saturday night and then set sights on current WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez.

The undefeated Englishman, defending his crown for the first time, put on a masterful display against Jayson Mama in the main event at Coca-Cola Arena, defeating the Filipino by unanimous decision, 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

Edwards, who had to deal with a nasty cut on his hairline following an accidental headbutt early on in the contest, dropped the previously unbeaten Mama in the 10th round. In winning, the 25-year-old lifted his record to 17-0. Saturday’s event marked the first for the Probellum promotion.

And Still! @SunnyEdwards produces a masterclass to retain his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama.



The judges had it 117-110, 118-109, 118-109, with Edwards claiming the dominant points win.



What a way to end our historic #ProbellumRevolution event.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: "In the second round my right eye was completely covered in blood at one point, but I'm a warrior and came through it. Mama is a great fighter and a great contender, and I'm sure his time will come in the future.

"I came here to fight Mama, and I did that and prepared hard and trained diligently, but I want to be in the big fights now. I want the Ring Magazine and WBC belt. That was my mandatory, and now I want Julio Cesar Martinez. I'm coming."

Mama was gracious in defeat, saying to the large Filipino crowd in the arena: "To all of my fellow countrymen, thank you for supporting me. I'm sorry I didn't get the win, I did my best but it wasn't enough.

"Sunny Edwards is a great champion and a talented boxer. He's smart and fast, but next time I will come back stronger. I promise you all I will go back to the Philippines and train hard for the next opportunity."

Other fighters on the card to emerge victorious included Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov, Irishman Jono Carroll, Dubai-based Anthony de Bruijn and Emiratis Sultan Al Nuaimi and Fahad Al Bloushi.

A solid night of boxing in Dubai with @SunnyEdwards showing why he's a World Champion! Just a brilliant job defeating a damn tough fighter in Mama!

Look for big things from Sunny as he has star power+!

Meanwhile, four-division world champion Donnie Nietes fought to a split draw with Norbelto Jimenez in their clash for the WBO International super-flyweight title. Jimenez was aggrieved afterwards, though, saying he understood the bout to be 12 rounds instead of 10. The judges scored the fight 96-94 Nietes, 96-94 Jimenez and 95-95.

"I felt I controlled it from the first round, then in the seventh round he was running around the ring," Nietes, the popular Filipino, said. "I noticed that he fights really dirty. I'm 39-years-old, and the key to this game is discipline.

"I was able to make it out of the last round as still the champion. It depends on the promoter if they want to schedule a rematch again."

Jimenez added: "I feel all the crowd know that I should have been the winner. The fight was meant to be 12 rounds and they put it down two rounds because they don't trust their fighter. If Nietes wants to win a world title, then he has to face me again."