Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Emma Raducanu: 25 of the best sports images of the week

One of the all-time great boxing title fights took place on Sunday when Tyson Fury completed a thrilling victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

In a remarkable heavyweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena, the British champion retained his WBC belt despite being knocked to the canvas twice in round four.

Fury showed remarkable resilience to recover his composure before going on to seal an 11th-round knockout of the American in their trilogy bout and extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights. The first clash between the pair ended in a draw with Fury winning the second.

"Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best," said Fury, 33. "Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

In tennis, shock US Open winner Emma Raducanu suffered a humbling return to the court as she was beaten in straight sets by Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells.

In her first game back since winning at Flushing Meadows, the British 18-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to her Belarusian opponent and admitted she still has a lot to learn in the sport.

"I'm kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson," she said. "I didn't go in there putting any pressure on myself because in my mind I'm so inexperienced that I'm just taking it all in."

