Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Emma Raducanu: 25 of the best sports images of the week

We pick out some of the most memorable images from the past seven days

Gareth Cox
Oct 11, 2021

One of the all-time great boxing title fights took place on Sunday when Tyson Fury completed a thrilling victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

In a remarkable heavyweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena, the British champion retained his WBC belt despite being knocked to the canvas twice in round four.

READ MORE
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez: 25 of the best sports images of week

Fury showed remarkable resilience to recover his composure before going on to seal an 11th-round knockout of the American in their trilogy bout and extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights. The first clash between the pair ended in a draw with Fury winning the second.

"Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best," said Fury, 33. "Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

In tennis, shock US Open winner Emma Raducanu suffered a humbling return to the court as she was beaten in straight sets by Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells.

In her first game back since winning at Flushing Meadows, the British 18-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to her Belarusian opponent and admitted she still has a lot to learn in the sport.

"I'm kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson," she said. "I didn't go in there putting any pressure on myself because in my mind I'm so inexperienced that I'm just taking it all in."

In the gallery above, we have picked out 25 of the most memorable images from the last seven days of sporting action.

Updated: October 11th 2021, 2:53 AM
BoxingTennisFootballPremier League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fury, Wilder, Raducanu: 25 of the best sports images of the week
An image that illustrates this article Fury beats Wilder to prove he is 'greatest heavyweight of my era'
An image that illustrates this article Fury vs Wilder 3: Fury retains WBC heavyweight title with 11th round KO
An image that illustrates this article UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar seals Giro di Lombardia win