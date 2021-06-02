NBA playoffs: LeBron James tells Lakers 'we've got to be better' after Phoenix mauling

LeBron James made no excuses after the Los Angeles Lakers were left facing elimination from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday following a humiliating defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

"We got our ass kicked - it's that simple," James said, after being asked to sum up what had gone wrong in a 115-85 mauling in Phoenix.

The game five loss leaves the Suns 3-2 ahead with two games to play, meaning the Lakers must win both of their remaining games to extend their postseason.

James, however, said the Lakers would need to show improvement in game six at the Staples Center on Thursday if they are to keep the series alive.

"We've got to be better if we want to force a game seven," James said. "A lot to cover and see what we can do better in game six, but they pretty much just kicked our ass, there's nothing else really to say."

James hopes the high-stakes nature of Thursday's game in Los Angeles will bring out the best in the reigning NBA champions.

"It's literally win or go home at this point," James said. "You shoot all the bullets you got and throw the gun too.

"I'm looking forward to the environment. Obviously the Laker faithful will give us a lot of energy. I look forward to the moment and the challenge, and see what brings out the best of me."

James meanwhile said he is not expecting team-mate Anthony Davis to recover from a groin injury in time for Thursday's game. Davis's physical presence was sorely missed on Tuesday as the Suns ran riot.

"My mindset is he's not going to play in game six," James said. "If something changes we'll go from there, but my mindset is that he's not going to be playing."

MATCH DETAILS Barcelona 0 Slavia Prague 0

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULT Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 0 Al Ain 6

Saturday's results West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

What is Genes in Space? Genes in Space is an annual competition first launched by the UAE Space Agency, The National and Boeing in 2015. It challenges school pupils to design experiments to be conducted in space and it aims to encourage future talent for the UAE’s fledgling space industry. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and, as well as encouraging talent, it also aims to raise interest and awareness among the general population about space exploration.

MATCH INFO Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs) Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs) Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22 Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

