Trainer sees 'wonderful' future ahead for Godolphin filly Colette after second Australia win

Jockey Glen Boss guides Colette to victory in the Australian Oaks at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia, on April 11. Getty

James Cummings foresees “a wonderful future” ahead for Godolphin’s Australian Oaks winner Colette after she romped to an emphatic victory at Randwick on Saturday.

Returning to the Sydney track seven days after claiming the Group 3 Adrian Knox Stakes, the Halloween Crown filly triumphed again over the same two rivals, Toffee Tongue and Quintessa, in the 14-runner field to take the in the A$500,000 (Dh1.16 million) Group 1 race.

It gave the Royal Blues their third Group 1 prize worldwide and takes their 2020 tally to 171 winners in a year in which horse racing - including last month's Dubai World Cup at Meydan - has been cancelled or severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s got a wonderful future, she’s a really great example of coming through our system,” Cummings told the Godolphin website.

“She extended her campaign beautifully for what has been an excellent plan to come to fruition, to perform like that and to start favourite on the day against some well-performed horses.

“She’s now stormed away with an Oaks win; it’s an amazing highlight for her.”

Glen Boss in the saddle drove Colette from the outside to take the lead at the 300-metre mark over the extended 2,400m distance she was tackling for the first time.

“He’s delivered a beautiful ride on her, quickly understood that she is a sweet filly, he just needed to have her in a position where he could steer her into the clear and she stayed on too strongly,” Cummings said of Boss.

Boss, who was riding Colette for the first time, said: “She's not big but she doesn't ride like a little horse.

“She's got a big action and she was able to put herself in the right spot. It was relatively easy, a bit of point and shoot stuff really.”

Colette’s biggest victory to date stretched her career record to four wins and two second places in seven starts.

Addeybb, in the silks of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, bagged the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the second of the three Group 1 prizes that was on offer at Randwick.

Trained in the UK by William Haggas and ridden by British jockey Tom Marquand, Addeybb ran on strongly to win from Verry Elleegant and Japanese raider Danon Premium by two and three-quarter lengths and half-a-length respectively.

On Sunday, Godolphin will be looking to add another Group 1 prize when they send out Woman’s Heart and Cape Cod to contest the Oka Sho – the Japanese 1,000 Guineas – at Hanshin.

The Katsuichi Nishiura-trained Woman’s Heart won her first two starts, including the Group 3 Nigata Nisai Stakes.

Kota Fujioka will be atop the Heart’s Cry filly who has since finished fourth and sixth in her last two starts, in the Group 1 Hanshin Juvenile Fillies in December and in the Group 2 Tulip Sho in March.

Mizuki Takayanagi’s Cape Cod steps up to a mile for the first time having finished eighth over 1,400m in the Group 2 Hochi Hai Fillies' Revue in her last start last month.

The Japanese apprentice Mirai Iwata is booked to ride the Daiwa Major filly, who posted two Stakes wins over 1,200m as a two-year-old, including victory in the Christmas Rose Stakes at Nakayama in December.

“As entry fees for Japanese Group 1 races are effectively zero, it is therefore hardly surprising that big races in Japan usually attract full gates,” Harry Sweeney, president of Godolphin in Japan, told godolphin.com.

“This is especially so for the Classics and, on Sunday, 18 fillies will line up for the Oka Sho, each one having earned the right to run by either winning or placing in designated trial races or being in the top 10 of their year in terms of prize money already earned on the track.

“It is therefore a very significant achievement that Godolphin Japan, from only 23 fillies born in 2017, has two qualified to run in the first Classic of the year.”

Sweeney believes Woman’s Heart as the better chance having won a Group 3 prize.

“Woman’s Heart is certainly the best of the pair,” he added. “She was joint second highest-rated two-year-old filly in Japan last year but could do no better than sixth on her seasonal debut in March.

“She will be largely running against the same fillies again and, on form, will need to have improved by four to five lengths to claim the main prize.”

“Cape Cod won three times last year, all over six furlongs. She has however disappointed when tried at seven furlongs, so the mile of the Oka Sho will be a real stretch for her.”

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

