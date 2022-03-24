Dubai World Cup 2022 live: excitement builds for 26th edition of meeting

The UAE's most famous race returns to full capacity at Meydan on Saturday, March 26

Dubai World Cup
Mar 24, 2022
The Meydan Racecourse is expected to be packed to its capacity of 80,000 on Saturday as the Dubai World Cup returns to normal service this year after the 2020 race meeting was cancelled and the 2021 event was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

For the 26th edition of the meeting, the showpiece event's total purse has been raised to more than $30.5 million - up from $26.5m - while for the first time, all races will offer at least $1m in prize money.

The highlight of the nine-race card will be the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup, a 2,000-metre contest run on the dirt surface.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates.

Updated: March 24, 2022, 5:53 AM
Dubai World Cup 2022
