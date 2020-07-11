UAE great sporting moments - No10: Omar Abdulrahman's Panenka penalty helps UAE shock Japan at Asian Cup

462006150 Ismail Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal in a penalty shoot out against Japan in the 2015 Asian Cup Quarter Final. Getty Images (Getty Images)

Every day over three weeks, The National looks back at the 21 greatest moments in UAE sports history.

Keisuka Honda and Shinji Kagawa missed; Omar Abdulrahman produced a Panenka. Then Ismail Ahmed sealed one of the greatest upsets in Asian Cup history.

The UAE won through, a place in the last four of the continent's premier competition secure. Japan, defending champions and Asian heavyweights, were out.

The UAE and Abdulrahman had stunned the holders, the 19,000 thousand inside Stadium Australia in Sydney and the millions watching the quarter-final unfold on TV.

A giant of a performance was required all right, after the UAE seized a surprise lead in the seventh minute. Racing onto Amer Abdulrahman’s pass, Ali Mabkhout sent a half-volley whistling past Eiji Kawashima in the Japan net. The Al Jazira striker’s fine output sustained: it was his fourth goal of the tournament.

From that point, the UAE fought with every sinew to hold on to their lead. With nine minutes remaining, they relented. Substitute Gaku Shibasaki scored a fine goal and Japan laid siege, through the final throes of the 90 minutes and throughout extra-time, too.

Mohanad Salem, left, fights for the ball against Japan's Shinji Okazaki during their Asian Cup quarter-final at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Reuters

Mohanad Salem, the at-times-lampooned Al Ain defender, offered his finest contribution in UAE white. He headed clear crosses, blocked shots. His teammates followed suit, tackling and tracking those in dark blue. They closed space and squeezed the game to penalties.

Then Honda missed and Abdulrahman produced a Panenka. The tournament’s shining light had starred once more, his casual spot-kick soon going viral.

“I told him not to do it again,” said Mahdi Ali, the UAE manager, afterwards. “Because my heart cannot take it.”

Most probably, it skipped another beat. With the shootout poised at 4-4, Kagawa struck the base of the UAE post. It was left to Ahmed, the lanky centre-back, who stood firm to thrash the underdogs through.

Javier Aguirre, the vanquished Japan manager, praised the Emiratis for playing “the match of their lives”. They had survived their venerable opponents, outlasted them 5-4 in the shootout, and ploughed on.

The Australian media heralded their heroics.

"It was the day that turned the Asian Cup on its head," the Daily Telegraph declared, referencing Iraq's earlier victory against Iran. "But this was the greatest shock of all."

The Guardian's Australian edition championed "one of the biggest upsets in Asian Cup history".

In the semi-final, the UAE were outdone by Australia, hosts and eventual champions, losing 2-0 against a physically superior side. But they had more than held their own.

Mahdi Ali's team rounded off a memorable month by defeating Iraq in the play-off for bronze. Mabkhout scored again to clinch the Golden Boot.

It was the UAE’s greatest tournament performance on foreign soil, remembered for arguably their most impressive win to that point. For Abdulrahman’s impudence and Salem’s near-impenetrability.

The following year, the UAE would defeat Japan again, this time in a World Cup qualifier, this time just outside Tokyo. It represented another remarkable juncture in what felt a gilded period for the so-called golden generation.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

