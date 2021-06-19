Thousands of Scotland fans invade London in wild celebration after holding England in Euro 2020 - in pictures

Supporters let off flares and climb statues to hoist flags

There was no doubting which set of fans thought they were the winners after England's drab 0-0 draw with Scotland at Euro 2020.

While supporters of the Three Lions jeered the players off the pitch at Wembley after a lacklustre display, the Scottish fans partied like they had won the whole tournament.

Thousand of fans, many wearing kilts, streamed into Leicester Square and central London for wild celebrations, letting off flares and climbing over statues to hoist Scotland flags.

England's Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute to replace Harry Kane against Scotland. ReutersEngland v Scotland player ratings: Harry Kane 5, Mason Mount 7; Kieran Tierney 7, Andrew Robertson 6

The Scots have never qualified for the knockout stages of a major competition, and despite the 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in their opening game, the draw with England gives them hope of advancing if they beat Croatia in their final group match in Glasgow next Tuesday.

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor felt the performance was the perfect way to answer their critics after the disappointment against the Czech Republic.

"Everybody to a man, the way we responded after Monday," the Celtic midfielder said.

"It was a super big build-up and obviously the balloon burst with the performance and the result.

"It was deflated for a few days but I thought the boys answered every one of the critics emphatically."

The 28-year-old added: "It is right up there, one of the best nights ever.

"The atmosphere before the game with the national anthem, that gave everyone the energy and impetus to go and do well in the game.

"We are so glad we matched the performance with that the fans gave us in the stadium. I thought they were first class. Overall a brilliant night."

Scotland fans celebrating after the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 19, 2021 11:21 AM

