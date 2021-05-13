Security increased at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United v Liverpool match - in pictures

1232867537 Police and security staff stand guard outside Old Trafford ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool. Getty (Getty Images)

Security was increased at Old Trafford on Thursday as Manchester United prepared for their rescheduled match against Liverpool.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played on May 2 but was postponed after violent clashes between fans and police in which over 100 supporters forced their way into the stadium and stormed the pitch to protest against the club's owners – the Glazer family.

United's home game against Leicester City on Tuesday went ahead without incident after a heavy police and security presence along with a 'ring of steel' set of barriers around the Old Trafford venue ensured no access to fans.

As part of the protests which stopped the Liverpool game from taking place, fans blocked the exit of the Manchester hotel that is regularly used by the club for the players' pre-game meal, meetings and rest.

However, Manchester United players were pictured arriving at Old Trafford for Thursday's game six hours before the kick-off as they sought to avoid potential unrest.

Protests against the Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, reignited after the Americans were involved in a failed attempt to create a breakaway European Super League.

United owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer has promised he will meet with fans groups to discuss their concerns.

