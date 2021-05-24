Riyad Mahrez waves Palestinian flag on pitch during Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations – in pictures

Manchester City enjoyed the perfect finish to a victorious Premier League campaign on Sunday with a 5-0 thrashing of Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

It was an emotional moment for many City players, including Manchester veteran Sergio Aguero who scored twice in what was his final league game for the club.

While City players took part in the celebrations, Riyad Mahrez decided to mark the occasion in his own way.

The Algerian winger draped himself in his national colours and waved the Palestinian flag during the presentation ceremony, highlighting the turmoil in the troubled region.

Earlier this month, Mahrez gave his support to those affected in the region, posting #SaveSheikhJarrah on his Twitter account, after Israeli police stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and wounded hundreds of worshippers.

Mahrez is far from the only figure in the football world showing support for the Palestinian people.

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag following the draw with Fulham at Old Trafford, while Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana did the same after their FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah called on world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to intervene immediately in the conflict in a Twitter post. Salah's teammate Sadio Mane described the situation in the region as “heartbreaking" on social media.

In Turkey, Fenerbahce players wore 'Free Palestine!' T-shirts before their league match against Sivasspor.

Chile side Club Deportivo Palestino had shown their support for Palestinians by wearing the traditional keffiyeh before their match against Colo-Colo in the Chilean Primera Division.