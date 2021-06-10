Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores international goal 104 to edge closer to Ali Daei record - in pictures

Manchester City defender Cancelo dazzles as European champions win final Euro 2020 warmup 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were both on the score-sheet as European champions Portugal blew Israel away 4-0 in their final warm up before Euro 2020.

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo also dazzled as Portugal controlled the match at an empty Jose Alvalade Stadium from start to finish in a dominant display.

epa09256226 Olivier Giroud (R) of France celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the International Friendly soccer match between France and Bulgaria in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, 08 June 2021. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSONFrance's strength in depth an ominous sign for rest of Euro 2020 title contenders

Cancelo supplied the opener three minutes before half time as his cross from the right picked out Manchester United midfielder Fernandes, who slotted low into the net with one touch.

Fernandes assisted for the second goal two minutes later for his captain Ronaldo who rifled a shot past Israel keeper Ofir Marciano.

It was the Juventus striker's 104th goal for Portugal in 175 matches and took him within five strikes of Ali Daei's record as the all-time top scorer in international football.

Fernando Santos' side got another goal in the 86th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Cancelo, who cut inside from the right wing to curl the ball into the far corner with his left foot.

Fernandes then capped an assured individual performance with an impressive solo strike of his own in added time.

The holders begin their defence of the tournament against Hungary in Budapest on June 15 in Group F which also contains Germany and world champions France.

Updated: June 10, 2021 08:26 AM

