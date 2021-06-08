Newcastle United Premier League squad: Joelinton and Wilson retained; Carroll and Atsu say goodbye

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

Fulham's Josh Maja celebrates scoring his second goal with Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo. ReutersFulham squad: Mitrovic, Reid and Adarabioyo stay, Aina released

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next on the list is Newcastle United, who looked set for a relegation dogfight before a late-season surge saw them finish in 12th place.

The 12 Premier League goals of striker Callum Wilson were vital to their survival as were the efforts of on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, who chipped in with eight – including a remarkable run of scoring in seven consecutive games.

Newcastle United

2020/21 Premier League position: 12th

Retained

Tom Allan

Miguel Almiron

Elliot Anderson

Joelinton

Ryan Barrett (Extended)

Matthew Bondswell

Niall Brookwell

Will Brown (Offer)

Lewis Cass

Ciaran Clark

Bradley Cross

Karl Darlow

Martin Dubravka

Paul Dummett (Extended)

Federico Fernandez (Offer)

Stanley Flaherty

Ryan Fraser

Dwight Gayle

Mark Gillespie

Isaac Hayden

Jeff Hendrick

Emil Kraft

Dan Langley

Jamaal Lascelles

Florian Lejeune

Jamal Lewis

Rosaire Longelo-Mbule

Matty Longstaff

Sean Longstaff

Javier Manquillo

Oisin McEntee (Extended)

Jacob Murphy

Yoshinori Muto

Leicester 2 Newcastle 4: player ratings

Matt Ritchie

Allan Saint-Maximin

Mohammed Sangare (Extended)

Fabian Schar (Extended)

Jonjo Shelvey

Elias Sorensen

Jude Swailes (Offer)

Reagan Thomson

Yannick Toure (Offer)

Turner, Edward

Jay Turner-Cooke

Rodrigo Vilca

Kelland Watts

Joe White

Adam Wilson (Offer)

Callum Wilson

Freddie Woodman,

Jack Young

Released

Owen Bailey

Andy Carroll

Ludwig Francillette

Lucas Gamblin

Florent Indalecio

George Rounsfell

Henri Saivet

Kyle Scott

Christian Atsu

Oliver Walters

Published: June 8, 2021 02:46 PM

