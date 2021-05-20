Misfiring Kai Havertz and Timo Werner symbolic of Chelsea's struggle for goals

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has scored just six Premier League goals this season. Getty

It probably was not what Roman Abramovich envisaged when he authorised the signing of perhaps the two most coveted attacking talents to move last summer. But for the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis, Kai Havertz might have joined Real Madrid and Timo Werner Liverpool. Instead, Chelsea swooped for both.

And so, with one game of their Premier League campaign remaining, their top scorer is Jorginho. The penalty the holding midfielder nonchalantly rolled in against Leicester may prove the most important goal of Chelsea’s domestic campaign, ensuring their fate is in their hands on the final day. A place in next season’s Champions League beckons for this season’s finalists.

But all seven of the Italy international’s goals have been spot kicks. As he has twice missed from 12 yards, his lead over his teammates could have been more emphatic. He serves as an indictment of one of the most gifted forward lines around. But if Chelsea finish third, it will be a triumph of the collective.

Three players are on six goals, one on five, three more on four. Antonio Rudiger’s strike was his first of the season but it nonetheless felt typical that a defender delivered a key goal.

Yet if it is unusual that the champions have a top scorer, in Ilkay Gundogan, who only has 13 league goals, it is rarer still a team is third when no one even has eight. And that reflects, in particular, on the wasteful Werner.

The German gave his latest endearingly honest interview on Tuesday. He won a penalty, but also had two goals disallowed, one for handling when he could have headed in. “The first half, especially, was the picture of the whole season for me,” he said. “Every time, close, but in the end not really close. For me, the unluckiest season I ever had, and I will have, maybe. Worse ... there can’t be.”

Werner has gone from second in one chart, when outscored only by Robert Lewandowski in last season’s Bundesliga, to third in another – for big chances missed in this season’s Premier League – and top of a third: no one has underperformed their expected goals by more. Werner has six goals, when the metric suggests he ought to have 13.17.

Chelsea 2 Leicester 1: player ratings

It hardly helps that Havertz is one of the other statistical offenders. A player often deemed a generational talent has fewer goals than Kurt Zouma.

Injury meant Havertz did not face Leicester on Tuesday, continuing the run of misfortune that began when he contracted Covid in autumn, but, while Tuchel’s penchant for unpredictable selections may be an asset, it was damning when he was benched for the FA Cup final.

Havertz's miss against Arsenal, a few minutes before Emile Smith Rowe scored the only goal of last week's game, had the potential to be the most damaging of Arsenal's season; Werner's against Leeds in December, from under the crossbar, was surely the worst.

Havertz has four goals in 26 league games, Werner six in 34. Between them, they have two against a top-half team, even if the latter has also struck against Real Madrid, albeit from half a yard. And yet Werner’s pace and relentlessness and Havertz’s intelligent movement as a false nine have offered glimpses of why each attracted so much attention.

Werner was serenaded when fans returned, showing that his efforts appreciated. Tuchel has denied he was appointed to get the best from his compatriots, though Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have been sidelined so they can be selected. But with two games to go, there is the paradoxical position that Chelsea could become Champions League qualifiers and winners in a year when their supposed coups have found ever newer ways not to score.

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

