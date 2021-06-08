Manchester City Premier League squad: De Bruyne and Foden retained; Aguero, Garcia and Fernandinho on released list

The 20 Premier League clubs that took part in the 2020/21 season have submitted lists of players they will be retaining in their squads, and ones they will be releasing.

All clubs must submit their respective lists by June 23.

Kevin De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season. ReutersManchester City's Kevin De Bruyne wins PFA Player of the Year award

It is worth noting that player contracts typically will run until June 30, and therefore players who are soon to be out of contract are still on the 'retained' list at the time of publishing.

Next on the list are the new Premier League champions Manchester City, who came agonisingly close to winning their first European crown this season.

Pep Guardiola's side topped the domestic table by 12 points and also won the League Cup for a fourth campaign in a row after beating Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

In the Champions League final, City were narrowly beaten by Chelsea in Portugal to deny them a treble.

Manchester City

2020/21 Premier League position: Champions

Retained

Nathan Ake

Yeboah Amankwah

Mohammed Aminu

Daniel Arzani

Gavin Bazunu

Oscar Bobb

Luke Bolton

Jayden Braaf

Yan Couto,

Finley Burns,

Joao Cancelo

Kevin de Bruyne

Liam Delap

Alpha Diounkou

Ruben Dias

Tommy Doyle

Samuel Edozie

Conrad Egan-Riley

Angelino

Gabriel Jesus

Lewis Fiorini

Phil Foden

Camron Gbadebo

Claudio Gomes

Ilkay Gundogan

Jack Harrison

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Rodrigo

Yangel Herrera

Joe Hodge

Ivan Ilic

Luka Ilic

Ko Itakura

Issa Kabore

Ben Knight

Aymeric Laporte

Riyad Mahrez

James McAtee

Rowan McDonald

Benjamin Mendy

Ryotaro Meshino

Marlos Moreno

Pablo Moreno

Bernardo Silva

Arijanet Muric

Lukas Nmecha

Ante Palaversa

Cole Palmer

Pedro Porro

Iker Pozo

Patrick Roberts

Alex Robertson

Sam Robinson

Morgan Rogers

Erik Palmer-Brown

Philippe Sandler

Ederson

Diego Rosa

Cieran Slicker

Matthew Smith

Zack Steffen

Raheem Sterling

Filip Stevanovic

John Stones

Oscar Tarensi

Slobodan Tedic

Ferran Torres

James Trafford

Kyle Walker

Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Released

Sergio Aguero

Garcia Bernabe

Eric Garcia

Daniel Grimshaw

Fernandinho

Louie Moulden

Felix Nmecha

Published: June 8, 2021 11:25 AM

