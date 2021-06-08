Manchester City Premier League squad: De Bruyne and Foden retained; Aguero, Garcia and Fernandinho on released list

MANCHESTER CITY 2020/21 RATINGS: Pep Guardiola 8.5 - After his worst start to a season as manager, 2020/21 ended up being one of the finest of the Catalan's trophy-laden career. Guided City on an incredible 21-win streak, retained the League Cup for a fourth-straight season and wrestled back the Premier League trophy from Liverpool. Guided City to a first Champions League final, but got his team selection against Chelsea badly wrong. Reuters

GOALKEEPERS: Ederson 8 - As a last line of defence, few inspire as much confidence. As the first point of attack, fewer are as comfortable passing the ball as the Brazilian. Reuters

Zack Steffen 7 - Took his chances in various cup competitions well. The American pulled off a superb save in the League Cup final to deny Giovani Lo Celso. Reuters

DEFENDERS: Kyle Walker 8 - His power and aggression shows no signs of waning. City's right-back is still a formidable force. EPA

Ruben Dias 9 - The Portuguese is undoubtedly the signing of the season after joining last summer from Benfica. Has brought a calm and assuredness long missing from City's backline. Named both the club's and FWA Player of the Season. Has improved John Stones as a player, too. Reuters

John Stones 8 - The writing looked to be on the wall for Stones with Dias signing at the start of 2020/21. But the Englishman has been a colossus for City this term, so much so that Aymeric Laporte has been relegated to back-up. AFP

Nathan Ake 5 - The Dutchman signed for a reported £41 million from Bournemouth has failed to make an impression during his first season at the Etihad. A centre-back and left-back position was up for grabs at the start of the campaign but others have often been preferred ahead of the former Bournemouth defender. Reuters

Aymeric Laporte 7 - The Frenchman has largely had a watching brief as Dias and Stones formed an impregnable partnership. His headed winner against Tottenham ensured City retained the League Cup for an unprecedented fourth year in a row. AFP

Benjamin Mendy 6 - The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order at City and looks a shadow of the rampaging full-back from a few seasons ago. AFP

Joao Cancelo 8 - Did not look comfortable when asked to operate at left-back in the opening game but the young Portuguese has improved immensely and is also one of City's most potent attacking weapons. Badly missed in the Champions League final. Reuters

Eric Garcia 4 - Has found first-team opportunities hard to come by and looks on the verge of ending his three-year stay in Manchester. AFP

MIDFIELDERS: Ilkay Gundogan 9 - Mr Reliable became Mr Spectacular in 2020/21 with some dazzling displays, particularly at the turn of the year in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne. A haul of 12 Premier League goals is impressive and a testament to Guardiola's faith in playing without a recognised No 9. EPA

Oleksandr Zinchenko 6 - Used sparingly by Guardiola but a tidy operator with the ball. Was outstanding against PSG in the Champions League semi-final second leg. At fault for Kai Havertz's winner in the Champions League final defeat, though. Reuters

Rodri 9 - It's hard to believe the Spain international is still only 24. Commands the middle of the pitch like a gnarled veteran and his omission from the team in Porto against Chelsea raised eyebrows. Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne 9 - The Belgian is quite simply the best passer with either foot in the division. Once again the creative fulcrum in City's march to a fifth Premier League title in nine years. Season ended in heartbreak when he was forced off injured in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea. Reuters

Bernardo Silva 7 - The Portuguese has failed to match the highs of the previous two seasons but is a workhorse who Guardiola always turns to in big games. Reuters

Fernandinho 7 - the Brazilian picked up a record sixth League Cup winner's medal and his form in the run-in had many banking him for a starting place in the Champions League final. His introduction after an hour showed Guardila got his selection all wrong. AFP

Riyad Mahrez 9 - If there is a player with a better first touch in the Premier League he is being well hidden. The Algerian's goals have propelled City in their quest for for three trophies, including a brace against PSG that took them to a first Champions League final. Reuters

Phil Foden 9 - The 20-year-old has enjoyed a sensational season to the point that David Silva's departure has barely been noticed. Has a bright future ahead at the Eithad. Reuters

FORWARDS: Raheem Sterling 6 - Has suffered a crisis of confidence, according to his manager, but has still played a huge part in City's success. Anonymous in the Champions League final and substituted midway through the second half despite City needing a goal. EPA

Gabriel Jesus 7 - Has suffered, for lack of a better word, from Guardiola's use of a false 9 but the Brazilian is one of City's hardest-working players. Reuters

Sergio Aguero 6 - Injuries and recovery from Covid-19 blighted the Argentine striker's final season at City. The club's record scorer signed off a decade at the club with two Premier League goals on the final day of the season. Will be remembered as one of the league's best ever. Reuters