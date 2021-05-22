Manager Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to sustain fight for trophies despite their budget restrictions

Leicester City want to build on their FA Cup victory and challenge for greater honours next season even though they lack the financial muscle to compete with the Premier League's bigger clubs, manager Brendan Rodgers said.
Leicester are fifth in the standings - level on 66 points with Liverpool and one behind Chelsea - after dropping out of the top four for the first time this season following Tuesday's loss at the London club.
"We want to fight for trophies," Rodgers told a news conference. "If we could become a sustainable club in European football, that shows we're successful. Commercially, we're 10th. For budget, we are eighth.
"It will be difficult to compete with clubs three or four times our budget but it doesn't stop us fighting. The lowest we will finish is sixth this season."
Leicester go into Sunday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference and, barring a huge win, they will miss out on reaching the Champions League if the Reds beat Crystal Palace.
Rodgers was manager of Liverpool in 2014 when they needed to overhaul a superior Manchester City goal difference to have a chance of winning the league. The manager masterminded an attacking blitz in the penultimate game at Crystal Palace, They went 3-0, only to be pegged back to a 3-3 draw and missed out by two points.
Rodgers said although they were ecstatic at winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history, they would be disappointed if they did not finish in the top four as they fight "two of Europe's biggest clubs" for the final two places.
"We would have no one to blame. We take the responsibility ourselves, we'll fight to the end," he added.
"What we don't want is for the door to be open for us and us not to walk through it. So we need to get a victory and see where it takes us.
"Our concentration is on winning the game against a talented Spurs team. If we finish on 69 points and don't make it into the Champions League, we have been unfortunate."
Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Power: 575bhp
Torque: 700Nm
Price: Dh554,000
On sale: now
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Produced: Panorama Studios International
Directed: Abhishek Pathak
Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Grusha Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla
Rating: 3.5 /5 stars
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Normal People
Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber
2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis
2004 Beat Andy Roddick
2005 Beat Andy Roddick
2006 Beat Rafael Nadal
2007 Beat Rafael Nadal
2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal
2009 Beat Andy Roddick
2012 Beat Andy Murray
2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic
2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic
2017 Beat Marin Cilic
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Shelina Janmohamed: Why shouldn't a spouse be compensated fairly for housework?
Samar Elmnhrawy: How companies in the Middle East can catch up on gender equality
Justin Thomas: Challenge the notion that 'men are from Mars, women are from Venus'
Castle in the Sky (1986)
Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
Only Yesterday (1991)
Pom Poki (1994)
The Tale of Princess Kaguya (2013)
Nasser bin Nasser: Is US-China conflict in West Asia inevitable?
Sholto Byrnes: Time for an uninhibited China to lead Asia
Damien McElroy: BRI has changed the rules of the game
Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series
Director: Sree Narayan Singh
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam
Rating: 2/5
Ship name: MSC Bellissima
Ship class: Meraviglia Class
Delivery date: February 27, 2019
Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT
Passenger capacity: 5,686
Crew members: 1,536
Number of cabins: 2,217
Length: 315.3 metres
Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 390bhp
Torque: 400Nm
Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579
Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900
Engine: 937cc
Transmission: Six-speed gearbox
Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm
Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km
