Manager Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to sustain fight for trophies despite their budget restrictions

Foxes need a goals miracle on final day to make the Champions League but have already triumphed in the FA Cup

Reuters
May 22, 2021

Leicester City want to build on their FA Cup victory and challenge for greater honours next season even though they lack the financial muscle to compete with the Premier League's bigger clubs, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester are fifth in the standings - level on 66 points with Liverpool and one behind Chelsea - after dropping out of the top four for the first time this season following Tuesday's loss at the London club.

"We want to fight for trophies," Rodgers told a news conference. "If we could become a sustainable club in European football, that shows we're successful. Commercially, we're 10th. For budget, we are eighth.

"It will be difficult to compete with clubs three or four times our budget but it doesn't stop us fighting. The lowest we will finish is sixth this season."

Leicester go into Sunday's fixture against Tottenham Hotspur behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference and, barring a huge win, they will miss out on reaching the Champions League if the Reds beat Crystal Palace.

Rodgers was manager of Liverpool in 2014 when they needed to overhaul a superior Manchester City goal difference to have a chance of winning the league. The manager masterminded an attacking blitz in the penultimate game at Crystal Palace, They went 3-0, only to be pegged back to a 3-3 draw and missed out by two points.

Rodgers said although they were ecstatic at winning the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history, they would be disappointed if they did not finish in the top four as they fight "two of Europe's biggest clubs" for the final two places.

"We would have no one to blame. We take the responsibility ourselves, we'll fight to the end," he added.

"What we don't want is for the door to be open for us and us not to walk through it. So we need to get a victory and see where it takes us.

"Our concentration is on winning the game against a talented Spurs team. If we finish on 69 points and don't make it into the Champions League, we have been unfortunate."

