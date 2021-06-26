Lionel Messi poised to sign new Barcelona deal - all his record-breaking stats with the Spanish giants

Lionel Messi looks set to stay at Barcelona as talks continue over a new two-year contract.

The Argentina forward and Barca captain has only five days remaining on his current deal, and is locked in negotiation about several key aspects of new terms.

Messi is currently with the Argentina squad at the Copa America as his father and agent Jorge Messi tries to finalise the contract.

It will be a relief to Barca fans when Messi does sign the new deal. A year ago he handed in a transfer request, believing he had an agreement that allowed him to leave for free, and at one stage it looked as though a move to Manchester City was imminent.

However, then Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu said they would hold him to a €700m release clause and eventually Messi backed down and said he would stay.

Barca won the Copa del Rey last season, but were knocked out of Champions League by Paris Saint Germain at the last 16 stage and finished third in La Liga.

Messi, who turned 34 this week, is keen that Barcelona strengthen in order to compete for more trophies next season, and is thought to be happier with the signing of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City and assurances from returning president Joan Laporta.

The Argentine has enjoyed a remarkable career with the Spanish giants, breaking appearance and goalscoring records as he has amassed a huge haul of trophies. His stats, goals, and silverware can be sees season by season in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.