Iker Casillas plans to open training academy for goalkeepers in Dubai

Former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas during his visit to Dubai Sports Council. WAM

Football fans in the UAE could soon be learning from the best in the goalkeeping business with Spanish great Iker Casillas expressing an interest in opening a football academy in Dubai.

Casillas revealed his plans during a recent visit to the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), according to WAM.

The former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper was accompanied by ex-colleague Michel Salgado during the visit. They were received by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of DSC, and Ali Omar, director of the Sports Development Department at the DSC.

Former Real Madrid full-back Salgado is the director of Spanish Soccer Schools, which is based in Dubai Sports City.

During the meeting, they discussed sports investment opportunities in Dubai, with Al Rahma assuring Casillas “of the emirate's business-friendly environment and advanced sporting facilities, including more than 300 academies in various sports, in addition to footballs fans from 200 countries”.

The 2010 World Cup-winning goalkeeper praised Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and its status as one of the world’s elite sporting destinations. He also revealed an interest in investment opportunities in Dubai and opening a football academy to train young goalkeepers.

