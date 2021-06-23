Euro 2020 Scotland v Croatia player ratings: Che Adams 4, Lyndon Dykes 3; Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic 9

SCOTLAND RATINGS: David Marshall – 6 Scotland’s No 1 prevented the score from getting bigger, particularly when he tipped over Luka Modric’s long-range shot. He was unlucky to concede the first two goals and there was very little he could have done to have saved either. AFP

Stephen O'Donnell – 5 The right wing-back made several promising forward runs, but ultimately they came to nothing. He also produced a good header to clear the ball away from goal, but this was tempered by a number of missed headers and poor tackles. AFP

Grant Hanley – 6 Norwich’s centre-back will be disappointed that he was forced off due to injury, especially as he was having a big impact at the back. EPA

Andy Robertson – 7 Scotland’s skipper showed why he is one of the best attacking left-backs in the game, as he provided a number of excellent crosses. His corners were a constant danger, too, though few were met with any attacking threat. AFP

Kieran Tierney – 7 The young talent showcased his ability as he came up with a few decent surges forward. However, he was second best to Perisic as Croatia got their third goal. AFP

Scott McTominay – 5 Manchester United’s 24-year-old midfielder contributed a lot defensively but was partly at fault for Croatia’s opener, as he lost Vlašić in the box. He nearly scored from a header but it went over the bar, his performance summing up Scotland’s night. EPA

John McGinn – 8 One of Scotland’s best performers, the midfield maestro showed great pressing as well as some key forward passes. His ability to turn players was on show, but his team’s performance didn’t match his. AFP

Callum McGregor – 7 Billy Gilmour’s replacement was guilty of wasting possession early on, though he redeemed himself as he scored a great goal from the edge of the box. EPA

Stuart Armstrong – 5 Southampton’s 29-year-old was subbed because he lacked composure on the ball. Apart from a few good passes, he didn’t really contribute much to the game. Reuters

Ché Adams – 4 Another poor performance. His positioning was good and he nearly scored an acrobatic goal, but he made poor choices throughout and wasted a good chance from long range before being taken off. Reuters

Lyndon Dykes – 3 The QPR striker was searching for his third Scotland goal but he had little involvement apart from some good pressing later on in the game. It was a match he’ll want to forget. Reuters

SUB: Kevin Nisbet – 6 The young striker brought an injection of energy to Scotland’s game as he constantly chased down the opposition when they were on the ball. He probably should have been brought on earlier as he didn’t have long enough to make a real difference. AFP

SUB: Ryan Fraser – 5 A poor substitute appearance for the Newcastle player. He had very little impact on the game and the few chances he did have were wasted. AFP

SUB: Nathan Patterson – 6 You could see the hunger and passion when he came on. He utilised his long throw to set off one attack and battled hard to win the ball back on numerous occasions. EPA

SUB: Scott McKenna – 6 The defender replaced the injured Hanley and he was booked for a strong challenge as soon as he came on. He later settled and put in a good shift at the back. His aerial presence was handy for Scotland to deny Croatia a number of counter attacks. AFP

CROATIA RATINGS: Dominik Livakovic – 8 Livakovic put in a strong performance and was one of his side’s best players. He made a number of good punches to clear any danger, as well as a great save to deny Scotland late on. EPA

Josip Juranovic – 7 The right-back provided a brilliant assist from a whipped cross into the box. He constantly made good moves forward and was never caught out when getting back. A strong game from the 25-year-old. AFP

Dejan Lovren – 6 The Ex-Liverpool defender contributed a combination of bad tackles and good defending. He fouled Adams early with an unnecessary foul, but he later headed clear a ball bound for Scotland’s strikers. EPA

Domagoj Vida – 6 The veteran defender defended well apart from a very poor clearance straight out of the box to McGregor, who then scored. AFP

Jośko Gvardiol – 5 He made some good runs forward early on and put in some great crosses, but he was poor when defending, either missing the ball or giving away a needless foul. It wasn’t a surprise to see him taken off. AFP

Mateo Kovacic – 7 Chelsea’s midfield man had a good game and he switched the play from wing to wing. He also used good strength to deny Scotland a counter attack. He capped off his performance with a simple assist for Luka Modric. EPA

Marcelo Brozovic – 7 Making his 62nd appearance for his country, the midfielder made a number of small fast-paced passes as well as a great through ball to Gvardiol. He did, however, give away a few needless fouls. EPA

Ivan Perisic –9 The first Croatian to score at a World Cup final scored again tonight as he got on the end of a Modric Corner. He showed great skill to bring down a cross to set up the first goal. Overall, he was a vital part of the win. AFP

Luka Modric – 9 The Croatia captain was the best player on the pitch and his sublime strike with the outside of his foot from long range was one of the goals of the tournament so far. His passing was superb and his corner delivery nearly always found a Croatian head. What a performance! AFP

Nikola Vlašić – 7 The CSKA Moscow striker troubled the Scotland defence throughout. He tucked away the first goal of the night and though his positioning in the box wasn’t always perfect, he always stepped up when he was needed. AFP

Bruno Petković – 5 He rarely found himself on the end of crosses and was very easily marked out of the game by Scotland’s defence. He was taken off late on. Reuters

SUB: Borna Barisic – 6 –The Ranger’s defender put in a solid shift, much to the annoyance of the home fans. He snubbed out most Scotland attacks and helped his team take the three points. AFP

SUB: Andrej Kramaric – 6 Croatia’s first substitute didn’t get on the scoresheet but he did show some good hold up play to let his teammates get up the pitch. AFP

SUB: Ante Rebic – 5 A few of the AC Milan striker’s fouls were silly and unnecessary but he was brought on to disrupt the play and keep his team ahead in the latter stages, and that was exactly what he did. Reuters