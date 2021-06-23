Euro 2020 Scotland v Croatia player ratings: Che Adams 4, Lyndon Dykes 3; Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic 9

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor admitted his side were run into the ground by Croatia in a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday that saw Steve Clarke's men crash out of Euro 2020.

Read More

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. APEuro 2020 Czech Republic v England ratings: Tomas Soucek 6; Raheem Sterling 7

Croatia sealed a place in the last 16 thanks to goals from Nikola Vlasic, Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic to end Scotland's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time.

McGregor scored his country's first goal at a major tournament for 23 years, but it proved to be just a consolation.

"It's always nice to score and get my first goal for my country - but ultimately we're disappointed with the result," the Celtic midfielder told broadcaster ITV.

"The lads are shattered. The fans were amazing again and we want to thank them for their input."

Updated: June 23, 2021 08:19 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Britney Spears is expected to virtually address a Los Angeles court about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Reuters

Why Britney Spears is fighting to control her own money

Arts&Culture
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Grealish 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Most Read