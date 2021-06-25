Euro 2020: Kasper Schmeichel and Denmark teammates take part in training ahead of last-16 showdown with Wales - in pictures

Match at Amsterdam Arena will be the first of the Euro 2020 knockout games

When Denmark kick off their Euro 2020 last-16 match against Wales on Saturday, they are sure to enjoy the majority of support both inside the Amsterdam Arena and among neutrals watching around the world.

The Denmark players and staff have rightly gained widespread praise and admiration for their heroics following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland.

Dealing with the stress of the situation and in the absence of their best player - particularly due to such distressing circumstances - Denmark rallied to beat Russia in their final group game to book their place in the last-16 and a showdown with Wales.

Preparing for the Wales clash, Denmark players took part in training as they look to maintain their hopes of a second European Championships title.

Among the players involved in the session in Elsinore - prior to travelling to Amsterdam - were captain Simon Kjaer, who could be seen receiving a massage on his leg, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and defender Andreas Christensen.

To view the photos from Denmark's recent training session, browse through the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Wales take part in training ahead of Denmark clash

