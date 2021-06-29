England v Germany: How the Three Lions have fared against their old foes since Euro '96 – in pictures

England welcome familiar foes Germany to Wembley for their Euro 2020 last-16 showdown on Tuesday, and fans of the Three Lions will no doubt be dreading another painful night.

It will be the 33rd meeting between the old rivals, with Germany winning on 15 occasions since the first clash, a 3-3 draw in an international friendly in Berlin in May 1930.

England have emerged victorious 13 times, but have been on the wrong end of some agonising penalty shootout defeats – which manager Gareth Southgate knows all too well after being in the side at Euro '96.

The Three Lions secured their only major trophy against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

But they lost on penalties in the semi-final at Euro 96 at the same venue, and despite one memorable 5-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in 2001, results have been mixed.

