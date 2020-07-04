Christian Pulisic 9, Billy Gilmour given run out; Danny Welbeck 6 - Chelsea v Watford player ratings

Chelsea retook their place in the Premier League top four as goals from Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley capped a dominant display to beat Watford 3-0 and leave the Hornets still precariously placed just one point outside the relegation zone.
Manchester United's 5-2 thrashing of Bournemouth earlier in the day saw Chelsea slip outside the top four before kick-off, but the Blues bounced back with very little fuss as Watford failed to exploit the hosts' defensive frailties.
Date started: July 2020
Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: HealthTech
# of staff: 10
Funding to date: Self-funded
Dh3.7 million
The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown
46
The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed.
1,000
The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room]
50
How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday
3,000
The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
1.1 million
The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.
Wolves 0
Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90+4' pen)
Red cards: Joao Moutinho (Wolves); Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)
Man of the match: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)
Rugby World Cup (all times UAE)
Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm
Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
