Chile confirm Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal recovering in hospital after positive Covid test

Arturo Vidal has been admitted to hospital in Chile after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chile and Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal is recovering in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

A statement on the national team's website said that the 34-year-old tested positive for the virus after initially being hospitalised with severe tonsilitis.

“The medical team of the Chilean national team emphasises that at the request of the player Arturo Vidal, it is announced that he has been diagnosed positive for Covid," the statement said.

“Arturo has been hospitalised and isolated from the group for more than 72 hours in a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, due to the presentation of previously reported severe pleural tonsilitis.”

It said no other players in the squad had tested positive for the virus.

Vidal, who was vaccinated against the virus on Friday, was initially admitted to hospital with severe tonsilitis, but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

As well as missing out against Argentina, the former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus star is almost certain to miss the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Bolivia next week in Santiago.

Covid-19 infections in Chile remain above 6,000 daily cases and the health system is overwhelmed.

The virus has killed more than 29,000 people out of a total 1.3 million cases in the country.

Chile are also due to take part in the Copa America championship that gets under way in Brazil on June 13.

The 10-team South American tournament has been moved to Brazil, one of the countries worst affected by Covid, after Argentina was stripped as hosts on Sunday.

Under 19 World Cup Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The biog Favourite colour: Brown Favourite Movie: Resident Evil Hobbies: Painting, Cooking, Imitating Voices Favourite food: Pizza Trivia: Was the voice of three characters in the Emirati animation, Shaabiyat Al Cartoon

Understand What Black Is The Last Poets (Studio Rockers)

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

