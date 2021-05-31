Argentina no longer hosting Copa America due to 'present circumstances', Conmebol says

Lionel Messi of Argentina. It remains to be seen if the delayed Copa America will go ahead after governing body Conmebol removed Argentina s hosts. AFP

This year's Copa America, already delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been thrown into more doubt less than two weeks before kick off after the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said on Sunday that Argentina would no longer host the continental championship.

The Copa had already suffered a setback earlier this month when Colombia were removed as co-hosts for the June 13-July 11 tournament. Argentina has now also been struck off due to what Conmebol said was “the present circumstances", a reference no doubt due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the South American country.

Conmebol said it was "analysing offers from other countries" that have shown an interest in hosting the Copa and that "updates will be announced soon".

It is the latest blow to a tournament that was delayed a year as the virus brought almost all global sport to a grinding halt in 2020.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against a Copa Libertadores soccer match, in Barranquilla Demonstrators clash with police during a protest during a Copa Libertadores match between America de Cali and Atletico Mineiro which was halted several times as players were affected by tear gas fired outside the Estadio Olimpico Romelio Martinez. Reuters (Reuters)

This year's Copa America was to be the first co-hosted by two countries, but Colombia was removed on May 20 after huge protests demanding social and economic change took place across the country.

The 15 games scheduled for Colombia would be moved either to Argentina, which was due to host the other 13 matches, or somewhere else, Conmebol said at the time, with Chile reportedly ready to step in to fulfil the fixtures.

Should the tournament by suspended for a second time, or fail to go ahead at all, it would be another kick to Conmebol's already battered reputation.

South America's governing body was forced to move the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final to Madrid due to fan violence in Buenos Aires while several officials have received bans for corruption.

The 2019 Copa America was held in Brazil, with the hosts crowned winners for the 10th time after beating Peru in the final.

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

