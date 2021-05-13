Chelsea v Arsenal player ratings: Jorginho 3, Thiago Silva 5; Bernd Leno 8, Emile Smith Rowe, 9

BRITAIN SOCCER ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE CHELSEA RATINGS: Kepa Arrizabalaga, 6 - Tried to give Jorginho an option as he drifted away from his goal, only to inadvertently gift the visitors the opener as his compatriot failed to notice his positioning. The Chelsea shot-stopper managed to scramble off the line, but could only claw the ball straight to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang whose pull back was converted by Emile Smith Rowe. EPA (EPA)

Chelsea slipped up in their push for a Champions League spot when they lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League with Emile Smith Rowe's first-half goal settling the London derby.

The visitors capitalised on a wayward back pass by Jorginho to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who scrambled back to palm it off the line. The ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who cut it back for Smith Rowe to score in the 16th minute.

Chelsea, who play Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29, dominated possession but largely failed to break down Arsenal's defensive lines.

The rare defeat under coach Thomas Tuchel - his third in his 26th game in all competitions - left Chelsea in the last of the Premier League's four Champions League qualifying spots with two games to play. They are six points clear of West Ham United who have three matches left and seven ahead of Liverpool with four.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

