Antonio Rudiger urged Chelsea to do 'everything possible' to sign Timo Werner

Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund Leipzig attacker Timo Werner under pressure from Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro during the Bundesliga match at the Red Bull Arena on June 20, 2020. Reuters (POOL)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he urged the club to do "everything possible" to sign former teammate Timo Werner and joked he would be blamed if the Germany striker does not succeed.

Werner, 24, will join Chelsea on a five-year contract at the end of the season from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig after the Blues matched the €55 million (Dh227m) buyout clause in his contract.

The signing of Werner, who has scored 26 Bundesliga goals this season, was considered somewhat of a coup for Chelsea, who were reportedly competing with Bayern Munich for the forward's signature.

Rudiger played alongside Werner when he was coming through the ranks at Stuttgart, before both departed the club in 2016 - Rudiger to Roma and Werner to Leipzig.

"Of course I was asked by Chelsea for an assessment of Timo. I have known him for a long time and think that I can judge him very well from a human and sporting point of view," Rudiger told Sport Bild.

"I made a clear recommendation to do everything possible to get [the deal done].

"From next season, Timo will have to deliver, otherwise I will get in trouble from the club!"

Despite it being four years since playing club football together, Rudiger and Werner are still national team colleagues, and the defender believes his fellow Germany international has the qualities to excel in the Premier League.

"Although he is not a classic penalty area striker, he has a certain robustness to face the English toughness," Rudiger, 27, said.

"Timo's greatest strength is the counterattack - that might have been more difficult for Bayern or an Italian top team, who are always dealing with opponents who play deep.

"But in the Premier League, many teams outside of the top group are trying to positively play against us."

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

Gayle (23'), Perez (59', 63') Chelsea 0

