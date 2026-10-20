Champions League predictions: Goals flow as PSG host Barcelona, Man United to claim much-needed win

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night for the third matchday of the league phase and features two clashes that could easily be semi-finals.
Holders PSG host Barcelona in Paris in a game between the two favourites for this year's title. PSG are the two-time defending champions while Barca have been in electric form so far in La Liga.
Meanwhile, the champions of Germany and England meet on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena.
Tuesday
Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, 8.45pm
The Turks were battered 6-0 by Aston Villa last time out but should have enough to beat a poor Slavia Prague side on home turf.
Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Slavia Prague
Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund, 8.45pm
Sabah grabbed a win over Slavia Prague last week but should find it tougher against Dortmund, who are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.
Prediction: Sabah 1-3 Borussia Dortmund
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, 11pm
Roma will still be kicking themselves after throwing away a 3-1 lead to lose to Real Madrid. They'll fancy all three points here.
Prediction: Roma 2-0 Slovan Bratislava
Porto vs PSV Eindhoven, 11pm
This looks like being an evenly matched contest with neither side showing the type of form where you could confidently pick a winner.
Prediction: Porto 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool vs Villarreal, 11pm
Liverpool should ease to victory here, although they don't keep many clean sheets.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal
Manchester City vs AEK Athens, 11pm
Easy work for a City side who have won seven from seven domestically and will want to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat to PSG.
Prediction: Man City 4-0 AEK Athens
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona, 11pm
The big game of the round should provide high quality and plenty of goals. Hard to split the two best teams in Europe.
Prediction: PSG 2-2 Barcelona
Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt, 11pm
Napoli have been poor this season but should still sneak this thanks to home advantage.
Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Bodo/Glimt
Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid, 11pm
Diego Simeone's side should be a level above a team currently 13th in the Bundesliga.
Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Wednesday
Como vs Manchester United, 8.45pm
United have started the season poorly but showed signs of life against Leeds. They should have enough to get a much-needed win for under pressure boss Michael Carrick.
Prediction: Como 1-2 Man United
Lille vs Galatasaray, 8.45pm
Two sides who have made strong starts to their domestic campaigns. Hard to split them.
Prediction: Lille 2-2 Galatasaray
Aston Villa vs Viking, 11pm
Viking held Bayern at home last time but will likely find it tough going away to an improving Villa side.
Prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Viking
Club Brugge vs Lens, 11pm
A matchup that looks fairly even on paper. Goals and a share of the spoils look a good pick.
Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Lens
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, 11pm
Arsenal don't lose many and can grab a point from a difficult away trip to Bavaria.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal
Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 11pm
Shakhtar have been quietly impressive over their first two games while Inter's matches have tended to be full of goals at both ends.
Prediction: Inter 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, 11pm
Madrid should be comfortable winners over a Leipzig side thrashed by Bayern in the Bundesliga at the weekend.
Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig
Real Betis vs Feyenoord, 11pm
Betis have lost twice so far in the Champions League this season while the visitors beat Como last time out and have been in strong form in the Eredivisie.
Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Feyenoord
Sporting CP vs LASK, 11pm
Sporting will strongly fancy their chances of making it three wins from three in the Champions League so far when they face the Austrians.
Prediction: Sporting CP 3-1 LASK