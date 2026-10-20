Champions League predictions: Goals flow as PSG host Barcelona, Man United to claim much-needed win

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night for the third matchday of the league phase and features two clashes that could easily be semi-finals.

Holders PSG host Barcelona in Paris in a game between the two favourites for this year's title. PSG are the two-time defending champions while Barca have been in electric form so far in La Liga.

Meanwhile, the champions of Germany and England meet on Wednesday night as Bayern Munich welcome Arsenal to the Allianz Arena.

Tuesday

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague, 8.45pm

The Turks were battered 6-0 by Aston Villa last time out but should have enough to beat a poor Slavia Prague side on home turf.

Prediction: Fenerbahce 2-0 Slavia Prague

Sabah FK vs Borussia Dortmund, 8.45pm

Sabah grabbed a win over Slavia Prague last week but should find it tougher against Dortmund, who are unbeaten in the Bundesliga so far.

Prediction: Sabah 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava, 11pm

Roma will still be kicking themselves after throwing away a 3-1 lead to lose to Real Madrid. They'll fancy all three points here.

Prediction: Roma 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven, 11pm

This looks like being an evenly matched contest with neither side showing the type of form where you could confidently pick a winner.

Prediction: Porto 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool vs Villarreal, 11pm

Liverpool should ease to victory here, although they don't keep many clean sheets.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Villarreal

Manchester City vs AEK Athens, 11pm

Easy work for a City side who have won seven from seven domestically and will want to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat to PSG.

Prediction: Man City 4-0 AEK Athens

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona, 11pm

The big game of the round should provide high quality and plenty of goals. Hard to split the two best teams in Europe.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Barcelona

Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt, 11pm

Napoli have been poor this season but should still sneak this thanks to home advantage.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid, 11pm

Diego Simeone's side should be a level above a team currently 13th in the Bundesliga.

Prediction: Stuttgart 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Wednesday

Como vs Manchester United, 8.45pm

United have started the season poorly but showed signs of life against Leeds. They should have enough to get a much-needed win for under pressure boss Michael Carrick.

Prediction: Como 1-2 Man United

Lille vs Galatasaray, 8.45pm

Two sides who have made strong starts to their domestic campaigns. Hard to split them.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Galatasaray

Aston Villa vs Viking, 11pm

Viking held Bayern at home last time but will likely find it tough going away to an improving Villa side.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-0 Viking

Club Brugge vs Lens, 11pm

A matchup that looks fairly even on paper. Goals and a share of the spoils look a good pick.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Lens

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, 11pm

Arsenal don't lose many and can grab a point from a difficult away trip to Bavaria.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 11pm

Shakhtar have been quietly impressive over their first two games while Inter's matches have tended to be full of goals at both ends.

Prediction: Inter 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, 11pm

Madrid should be comfortable winners over a Leipzig side thrashed by Bayern in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 RB Leipzig

Real Betis vs Feyenoord, 11pm

Betis have lost twice so far in the Champions League this season while the visitors beat Como last time out and have been in strong form in the Eredivisie.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Feyenoord

Sporting CP vs LASK, 11pm

Sporting will strongly fancy their chances of making it three wins from three in the Champions League so far when they face the Austrians.

Prediction: Sporting CP 3-1 LASK