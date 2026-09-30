Ireland will play return match against Israel in Nations League

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson says that his team will play the Uefa Nations League return fixture against Israel on Sunday.

Sunday's first match, held in Hungary, was won comfortably by the Irish although before, during and after the game there were major issues between the two teams.

Three goals inside the first half-an-hour from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan earned Ireland three points after what had been a bitter build-up.

The match in Debrecen nearly did not go ahead with Ireland close to boycotting the game in protest against Israeli actions in the continuing war in Gaza. But after a long meeting on Saturday, players voted that the game should go ahead.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu decided to pull out of the match – saying he felt it “would be wrong to participate” – while the team refused to shake hands with the opposition and players wore black armbands in support of Palestine.

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Bazunu is available for Thursday's home game with Austria, but will not take part in Sunday's match, which the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has moved to Serbia behind closed doors.

“The FAI has said we are playing both games. That was our intention when we came into the camp and it is still our intention,” said Hallgrimsson on Wednesday. “We are trying to focus on the football. It is already decided we will fulfil the games.”

There were reports that Bolton goalkeeper Bazunu had ​been insulted by teammates over his decision but this has been dismissed as “lies” by Hallgrimsson.

“Gavin is a great lad, I've always had a good relationship with him and it's probably tougher for him than the other players, but they have really welcomed him,” said the Icelandic coach.

“There's been a lot of lies said around all of this, but we welcomed him back and he's taking part. Amazing, I think it shows his character, as well, to be with us. So I want to give him praise for that. I want to give the players praise for how welcome they have been with him. he added.

“Life goes on. He's a part of ​this group and I think that shows how strong the bond is ‌between these players that even a ⁠thing like this is not breaking us.”

Thursday's game against Austria in Dublin is expected to bring further protests over Ireland playing Israel.

“I am focused on ​football, I'll let others think about security,” Hallgrimsson said. “It has been really, really tough, but I surely think that in time we will have seen that we took more right decisions than wrong ones.”

Ireland midfielder Finn Azaz has also been the centre of attention given his ​family links to Israel on his mother's side, and ‌remained on the bench for the win on Sunday. Hallgrimsson praised Southampton midfielder's “incredible emotional control” in the spotlight.

“He's been one of the persons I admire the most in how he conducted himself in all of this,” said Hallgrimsson.

“It is about being a member of a team, so you need to listen to all opinions. To do your thing, to do your work with grace and understanding of all opinions.

“Talking about walking the extra mile to being a part of a national team, I don't have words to explain to you and you wouldn't understand because inside camp he has so much respect within this group of players.”

After the game in Hungary, Israel captain Manor Solomon added fuel to the fire between the feuding sides. “If I say what I think about them I’ll probably be banned for a few games, so I don’t want to say what I think about them,” he told Israel’s Sport 5 channel. “Obviously they hate us and we don’t like them.

“I’m already looking forward to the next game against them,” Solomon, Israel’s captain, added. “They don’t interest me. We have a country 10 times better than theirs, stronger than theirs. We have an amazing country with amazing people.”