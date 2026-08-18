Every 2026/27 Premier League kit ranked: All 20 strips rated from best to worst

The 2026/27 Premier League season starts on Friday, when Arsenal begin the defence of their hard-earned title with a game against promoted Coventry City.

After a busy summer dominated by the Fifa World Cup, fans now have the opportunity to return to the world of club football.

All 20 Premier League teams will be sporting fresh kits for the upcoming season. Below, they are ranked from best to worst. Be warned: there are instant classics and instant regrets.

Arsenal (adidas)

Arsenal kits for 2026/27. Getty Images / Reuters Show caption: Arsenal kits for 2026/27. Getty Images / Reuters

Sensational trio of kits for the champions. The home kit is familiar. The away kit is special, inspired by the 1991 ‘bruised banana’ colours. The third kit is arguably the best – serene shades and a well-put-together design.

Manchester United (adidas)

Manchester United home and away kits. Getty Images Show caption: Manchester United home and away kits. Getty Images

Superb once again. Proper collars are back in fashion, possibly thanks to France's performance at the recent World Cup. It looks really good. The away colours are eye-catching. Top work.

Ipswich Town (Umbro)

Ipswich Town kits. Getty Images Show caption: Ipswich Town kits. Getty Images

The home jersey features simple colours and a simple design. The away kit is one of the best of the new season. The cream shirt with red and black stripes is inspired by the away colours at the end of the last century.

Nottingham Forrest (adidas)

Nottingham Forest jerseys for the new season. Getty Images / Nottingham Forest / Instagram Show caption: Nottingham Forest jerseys for the new season. Getty Images /…

It's a bold colour and pattern choice, and it works quite well. The club says the shade of red and design are inspired by the club's pre-match anthem, Mull Of Kintyre. The away dark green jersey is really good as well, with leafy patterns printed on it.

Brighton (Nike)

Brighton home, away, and third kit. Getty Images / Brighton / Instagram Show caption: Brighton home, away, and third kit. Getty Images / Brighton …

Nothing beats simple, sleek stripes. Their third kit is unique – a completely new design inspired by the colours of the waters surrounding Brighton.

Coventry (Hummel)

Coventry kits. Getty Images / Coventry City / Instagram Show caption: Coventry kits. Getty Images / Coventry City / Instagram

Maybe it's just nostalgia, but it's great to see the Sky Blues and their distinctive kit back in the top flight. The home kit is a winner and the away kit is also quite easy on the eye.

Leeds United (adidas)

Leeds United jerseys for 2026/27. Getty Images / AFP Show caption: Leeds United jerseys for 2026/27. Getty Images / AFP

Leeds have nailed it with two really good kits this season. They might be top of the pile if it weren't for that overpowering Red Bull logo, which ruins the very clean aesthetic.

Manchester City (Puma)

Manchester City kits for 2026/27. Getty Images Show caption: Manchester City kits for 2026/27. Getty Images

City have gone with an even lighter shade of blue than usual, and it looks good. The away kit is black and yellow, with bee imprints all over – in recognition of the symbol of Manchester.

Everton (Castore)

Everton colours for 2026/27. Getty Images / Reuters Show caption: Everton colours for 2026/27. Getty Images / Reuters

There are two unoffensive but ultimately solid designs for Everton. The home kit is what you'd expect, but the away kit with blue and yellow stripes is very tasteful.

Tottenham (Nike)

Tottenham Hotspur colours for 2026/27. Getty Images Show caption: Tottenham Hotspur colours for 2026/27. Getty Images

A strong, clean home kit is classic Spurs. However, that away jersey is going to divide opinions.

Chelsea (Nike)

Chelsea kits. Getty Images Show caption: Chelsea kits. Getty Images

The blue and black kits grow on you the more you look at them, and they have a nice, minimal design. But that whopping great badge in the middle of the jersey spoils it.

Aston Villa (adidas)

Aston Villa kits for 2026/27. Getty Images Show caption: Aston Villa kits for 2026/27. Getty Images

The main home jersey looks nice. The other kit has a cool mosaic design of Villa Park, which Villa say is the third kit.

Brentford (Joma)

Brentford colours for the new season. Photo: Brentford / Instagram Show caption: Brentford colours for the new season. Photo: Brentford / Ins…

Three kits feature completely different design elements. The second kit, with subtle stripes, looks nice. A solid all-round effort by the Bees.

Bournemouth (Hummel)

Bournemouth kits. Getty Images / Instagram Show caption: Bournemouth kits. Getty Images / Instagram

The home kit is a really strong red-and-black Bournemouth identity, but the away kit is destined for hefty markdowns in the club shop.

Liverpool (adidas)

Liverpool home and away kits. Getty Images / AFP Show caption: Liverpool home and away kits. Getty Images / AFP

For all their success, Liverpool kits are rarely easy on the eye. They've got better with adidas, but that home jersey has that unfortunate bus seat pattern. The away kit is nice and clean.

Hull City (Oxen)

Hull City for 2026/27. Photo: Hull City / Instagram Show caption: Hull City for 2026/27. Photo: Hull City / Instagram

It's a decent effort for Hull's return to the top flight, featuring a vintage-style home kit with a large white collar. The away kit has a 1990s vibe.

Sunderland (Hummel)

Sunderland kits. AFP Show caption: Sunderland kits. AFP

The home jersey is simple and decent – red-and-white stripes with a collar. The second kit, though, is genuinely shocking. It is supposedly inspired by the Elvis Presley song Can't Help Falling in Love, which the fans like to sing. Nobody is falling in love with this jersey.

Fulham (adidas)

Fulham kits. Photo: Fulham / Instagram Show caption: Fulham kits. Photo: Fulham / Instagram

The main white kit is safe and nice. But who approved the design for the red-and-black away jersey? And the less said about the third kit, the better.

Crystal Palace (Macron)

Crystal Palace. Getty Images Show caption: Crystal Palace. Getty Images

Palace's home kit is so bad it caused genuine anger among fans on social media. The away kit is much better, so expect to see a fair bit of black in the Palace end this season.

Newcastle United (adidas)

Newcastle United kits. Reuters / Getty Images Show caption: Newcastle United kits. Reuters / Getty Images

That home shirt will surely go down as one of the worst kits the Premier League has seen. A solid away kit simply cannot make up for it. Can't see the Toon faithful raiding the megastore for this eyesore.