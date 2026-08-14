Which former Liverpool teammate could join Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor?

Mohamed Salah could be joined at his new Turkish club by one of his former Liverpool teammates.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan told Turkish TV that Darwin Nunez is a player of interest, describing the Uruguayan striker as "a very good player”.

Dogan told TRT Spor that talks are ongoing with Nunez's Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, but that there is "no agreement yet".

Nunez joined Hilal last season for a reported fee of around €54 million, making 24 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

However, he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Simone Inzaghi, and his chances became even more limited after former Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema joined the Riyadh giants in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Hilal until 2028. Trabzonspor are believed to have proposed a loan move with the option of making the deal permanent, although Hilal favour a straight transfer as they aim to recoup as much as they can on their player.

Nunez previously played alongside Salah for three seasons at Liverpool before moving to Saudi Arabia.

Darwin Nunez struggled to establish himself at Al Hilal under coach Simone Inzaghi. Getty Images Show caption: Darwin Nunez struggled to establish himself at Al Hilal unde…

Together they were part of a forward line that won the 2024/25 Premier League title, with Salah scoring 29 league goals and 34 in total, in a campaign where he was arguably, for a time, the best player on the planet.

Nunez's numbers never matched Salah's, with the Uruguayan netting 40 times in 143 appearances across competitions.

He scored only seven goals in his final season at Anfield before being sold to Hilal last summer.

Trabzonspor pulled off a coup in signing Salah, 34, last month after the Egyptian forward brought down the curtain on a nine-year stay at Anfield.

Salah shone at this summer's World Cup as Egypt reached the last 16, while Nunez's lack of football cost him a place in Uruguay's squad.

Trabzonspor finished third in last season's Super Lig, but are plotting to unseat the traditional Istanbul super clubs, led by serial champions Galatasaray, and mount a serious title challenge this term.

Salah is expected to make his debut on Saturday when Trabzonspor face Kasimpasa in their Super Lig opener.