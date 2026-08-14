Who is the highest-paid football manager in the world?

It will be a fresh start for many teams and leagues as the football season begins in the coming days.

For the average fan, it is just a continuation of an extended season that had a mega Fifa World Cup right in the middle. However, a lot has happened since the end of the previous campaign, especially in the world of management.

Manchester City's talismanic manager, Pep Guardiola, concluded his stellar 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, replaced by his former assistant, Enzo Maresca.

At the other end of the spectrum, Nottingham Forest appointed their fifth head coach in less than a year, bringing in former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

There were major moves elsewhere. Jose Mourinho made a sensational return as Real Madrid manager, signing a three-year deal. Los Blancos will be hoping for some stability after a turbulent campaign which saw the removal of Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

While the players are the highest earners in the game, top managers also take home handsome salaries.

Below is the list of the highest-paid managers for 2026/27. Data collected from salaryleaks.com and reports.

Best-paid football managers for 2026/27

1. Simone Inzaghi (Al Hilal) - $30 million per year

2. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) – $27m per year

3. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) - $20m per year

=4. Oliver Glasner (Nottingham Forrest) – $17.5m per year

=4. Xabi Alonso (Chelsea) – $17.5m per year

=6. Enzo Maresca (Manchester City) – $16m per year

=6. Roberto De Zerbi (Tottenham) - $16m per year

=8. Jose Mourinho (Real Madrid) - $14m per year

=8. Luis Enrique (PSG) - $14m per year

10. Ange Postecoglou (Al Nassr) – $13.5m per year