'It means so much to us': Cristiano Ronaldo ends longest trophy drought of his career as Al Nassr win title

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr ​clinch ​the Saudi ​Pro League title with ⁠a 4-1 victory over Damac ⁠on the final day ​of the season, ending the longest trophy drought of the Portuguese superstar's career.

Ronaldo has not won a club trophy since winning the 2021 Coppa Italia with Juventus, and missed out on the AFC Champions League Two trophy last weekend following a 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman had Nassr 2-0 up before Ronaldo's second-half double saw them run out comfortable winners to spark wild celebrations at Al Awwal Park.

The triumph marks ​Nassr's first league crown since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

"It means so much to us. Yalla Nassr!" Ronaldo posted alongside a video of him holding the trophy.

The win meant Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear ⁠of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha ​1-0 ⁠but were ‌left to settle for second place.

Ronaldo's Portugal and Nassr teammate Joao Felix revealed what it meant to watch Ronaldo finally win a trophy with the Riyadh club, saying: “I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this.“

There were emotional scenes throughout the game as it became clear Ronaldo would break his trophy duck.

Speaking to Sport TV, Joao Felix added: “Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."

The Portuguese veteran was in tears after scoring his first goal, a powerful free kick just after the hour mark, and again on the substitutes’ bench after being replaced.

"I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug [on the bench]. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done,” Joao Felix said.

Ronaldo's two goals saw him end the campaign with 28 in 30 league appearances, five shy of top scorer Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah.