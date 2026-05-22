'It means so much to us': Cristiano Ronaldo ends longest trophy drought of his career as Al Nassr win title

  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after a 4-1 win over Damac saw the Riyadh club crowned champions. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after a 4-1 win over Damac saw the Riyadh club crowned champions. EPA
  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Saudi Pro League trophy. EPA
  • Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy after beating Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park. EPA
    Al Nassr players celebrate with the Saudi Pro League trophy after beating Damac 4-1 at Al Awwal Park. EPA
  • Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as his team celebrate their title win. EPA
    Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks out to the crowd as his team celebrate their title win. EPA
  • Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA
    Al Nassr forward Kingsley Coman poses with the trophy. EPA
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 and secure the Saudi Pro League title at Al Awwal Park. AFP
    Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Al Nassr beat Damac 4-1 and secure the Saudi Pro League title at Al Awwal Park. AFP
  • Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo fires home Al Nassr's fourth goal. Reuters
  • Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-kick. Reuters
    Cristiano Ronaldo scores Al Nassr's third goal from a free-kick. Reuters
  • Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr's second goal with teammate Mohamed Simakan. Getty Images
    Kingsley Coman, front left, celebrates scoring his Al Nassr's second goal with teammate Mohamed Simakan. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first goal. AFP
    Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane, left, scores his team's first goal. AFP
  • Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. Getty Images
    Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring to put Al Nassr 1-0 up. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac battle for possession. Reuters
    Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jamal Harkass of Damac battle for possession. Reuters
  • Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute. Getty Images
    Al Nassr attacker Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring in the 33rd minute. Getty Images
  • Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac. AFP
    Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus during the match against Damac. AFP
  • Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sultan Al-Ghannam before the match. Reuters
    Al Nassr players pose for a team photo with the shirt of Sultan Al-Ghannam before the match. Reuters
  • Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
    Nassr fans before the start of the match at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. AFP
  • Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters
    Al Nassr fans before the match against Damac. Reuters

Sport

Football

'It means so much to us': Cristiano Ronaldo ends longest trophy drought of his career as Al Nassr win title

Emotional scenes as Portuguese striker scores twice against Damac to clinch championship

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

May 22, 2026

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr ​clinch ​the Saudi ​Pro League title with ⁠a 4-1 victory over Damac ⁠on the final day ​of the season, ending the longest trophy drought of the Portuguese superstar's career.

Ronaldo has not won a club trophy since winning the 2021 Coppa Italia with Juventus, and missed out on the AFC Champions League Two trophy last weekend following a 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka.

Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman had Nassr 2-0 up before Ronaldo's second-half double saw them run out comfortable winners to spark wild celebrations at Al Awwal Park.

The triumph marks ​Nassr's first league crown since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

"It means so much to us. Yalla Nassr!" Ronaldo posted alongside a video of him holding the trophy.

The win meant Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear ⁠of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha ​1-0 ⁠but were ‌left to settle for second place.

Ronaldo's Portugal and Nassr teammate Joao Felix revealed what it meant to watch Ronaldo finally win a trophy with the Riyadh club, saying: “I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this.“

There were emotional scenes throughout the game as it became clear Ronaldo would break his trophy duck.

Speaking to Sport TV, Joao Felix added: “Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."

The Portuguese veteran was in tears after scoring his first goal, a powerful free kick just after the hour mark, and again on the substitutes’ bench after being replaced.

"I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug [on the bench]. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done,” Joao Felix said.

Ronaldo's two goals saw him end the campaign with 28 in 30 league appearances, five shy of top scorer Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah.

Updated: May 22, 2026, 3:32 AM
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League 25/26