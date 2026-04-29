Afghan Women United to play official international matches

Fifa has approved ​a rule change allowing Afghan women footballers to play official international matches ⁠in its competitions, giving players exiled since the Taliban's return to power a route back into the global game.

The ruling was among the items to come out of a Fifa Council meeting on Tuesday ahead of its 2026 Congress, scheduled to begin on Thursday in Vancouver.

Afghanistan's women's national team has not played an official competitive ⁠international since before the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The ​Taliban ⁠authorities have imposed sweeping ‌restrictions on women and girls, including rules affecting education, work and sport, ​forcing many female athletes to flee the country or abandon competition.

The rule change builds on Fifa's Strategy for Action for Afghan Women's Football, endorsed by the Fifa Council in May last year, and follows the creation of Afghan Women United, a Fifa-supported team providing structured playing opportunities for Afghan women footballers living outside the country.

“We are proud of the beautiful journey initiated by Afghan Women United, and with this initiative, we aim to enable them, as well as other Fifa member associations that may not be able to register a national or representative team for a Fifa competition, ​to make the next step, in coordination with ‌the relevant confederation," Fifa president ⁠Gianni Infantino said.

The selection phase for ​the next Afghan Women United squad is underway, ​with Fifa ‌hosting regional selection camps in England and Australia and providing individual support packages ⁠to nearly 90 players.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, right, poses with players of Afghanistan during the Fifa Unites: Women's Series 2025 in Berrechid, Morocco. EPA Info

Afghan Women United are expected to play their ⁠next matches during the June women's international window, with details of opponents and venues to be announced.

In 2021, Fifa helped evacuate more than 160 at-risk players, officials and human rights defenders connected to football and basketball ​in Afghanistan.

Women's football advocates have repeatedly urged Fifa to formally recognise and support Afghan women players in exile, arguing they should not be denied international careers because of restrictions imposed inside Afghanistan.