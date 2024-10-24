Premier League predictions: Leaders Liverpool beat Arsenal, Chelsea edge Newcastle in thriller

Leicester – managed by former Forest manager Steve Cooper – are looking to make it three wins on the spin following victories over Bournemouth (1-0) and Southampton (3-2), with Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time goal sealing the points at St Mary's Stadium last weekend. Forest continued their impressive start by beating Crystal Palace at the County Ground thanks to striker Chris Wood's fifth goal in eight games, a first win at home this season that lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's men up to eighth in the table. <b>Prediction: Leicester 1 Forest 1</b> Villa go into the game in buoyant mood having made it three successive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/23/champions-league-results-real-madrid-dortmund/" target="_blank">Champions League </a>wins after beating Bologna 2-0 under the Villa Park floodlights on Tuesday. Unai Emery's side are also going well in the league, sitting fourth in the table having lost just once all campaign. Bournemouth enjoyed their best result of the season last Saturday when they defeated title-chasing Arsenal 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium with Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert supplying the goals, lifting the Cherries up to 11th. <b>Prediction: Villa 2 Bournemouth 1</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/19/premier-league-manchester-united-fight-back-to-see-off-brentford-brighton-win-at-newcastle/" target="_blank">Brentford's 2-1 loss at Manchester United</a> suggests it was a close-run match but the Bees were grateful to goalkeeper Mark Flekken for preventing the margin of defeat from being far greater. Thomas Frank's side have now won just once in five games – and that came against bottom club Wolves. Ipswich's struggles continue as they fell to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat by Everton and, eight games into the new campaign, the newly promoted Tractor Boys are still waiting on their first top-flight victory since beating Middlesbrough in 2002. They are one point and one place outside the bottom three. <b>Prediction: Brentford 3 Ipswich 1</b> Brighton are now up to fifth in the table after a narrow <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/19/premier-league-manchester-united-fight-back-to-see-off-brentford-brighton-win-at-newcastle/" target="_blank">1-0 win at Newcastle United</a>, having lost just once this season – at Chelsea – and can make it three victories on the trot by beating struggling Wolves. Wolves head to England's south coast having secured just a single point so far. They thought they had sealed a hard-fought draw <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/20/john-stones-header-earns-manchester-city-last-gasp-win-at-wolves/" target="_blank">against reigning champions Manchester City</a> on Sunday only to concede a goal five minutes into stoppage time at Molineux. <b>Prediction: Brighton 2 Wolves 0</b> City needed a 95th-minute header from John Stones to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/20/john-stones-header-earns-manchester-city-last-gasp-win-at-wolves/" target="_blank">finally overcome Wolves</a> that keeps Pep Guardiola's side hot-on-the-heels of table-topping Liverpool. City remain the only top-flight unbeaten so far. Southampton's miserable campaign continued last week when they threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss at home to Leicester and are level on one point with bottom club Wolves. <b>Prediction: Man City 4 Southampton 1</b> Everton made it four games unbeaten after winning 2-0 at Ipswich – with Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane providing the goals – which lifted them five points clear of the drop zone. Fulham are looking to avoid a third defeat in succession, following losses against Manchester City and Aston Villa, and are in danger of dropping out of the top half of the table. <b>Prediction: Everton 1 Fulham 2</b> Chelsea's Liverpool hoodoo continued on Sunday when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/20/mohamed-salah-and-curtis-jones-shine-as-leaders-liverpool-see-off-chelsea/" target="_blank">lost 2-1 at Anfield</a>, meaning they have now gone 10 matches without a win against the Merseysiders. But it was only the Blues' second defeat of the season and they remain in the top six. Newcastle's defeat against Brighton was their first at St James' Park since January and saw them dropp down to ninth in the table after four games without a win. The Magpies have not won at Stamford Bridge in the league since 2012. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2</b> Palace's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Monday means that they are third bottom of the table on three points, on their longest winless start to a season in 31 years and are the lowest scorers in the division with just five goals. Spurs recovered from squandering a two-goal lead in their defeat against Brighton the previous week by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/19/refreshed-son-heung-min-inspires-tottenham-comeback-as-they-rout-west-ham/" target="_blank">slapping four goals past London rivals West Ham</a> with Dejan Kulusevski and captain Son Heung-min among the goals. <b>Prediction: Palace 0 Spurs 2</b> West Ham collapsed to a 4-1 defeat against Spurs despite taking an 18th-minute lead through Mohammed Kudus, with the Ghanaian then earning himself a likely three-match ban following a straight red card for violent conduct in the 86th minute. Manchester United came back from a goal down to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/19/premier-league-manchester-united-fight-back-to-see-off-brentford-brighton-win-at-newcastle/" target="_blank">beat Brentford at Old Trafford</a> as Alejandro Garnacho ended the home side’s 316-minute Premier League goal drought before Rasmus Hojlund earned the Red Devils a much-needed three points. <b>Prediction: West Ham 0 Man United 1</b> Arsenal's unbeaten start to the league season was brought to an end when they lost at Bournemouth after William Saliba became the third Gunners player to receive a red card this season, following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/22/man-city-rescue-point-in-thriller-against-arsenal-thanks-to-last-gasp-john-stones-goal/" target="_blank">Leandro Trossard's sending off</a> against Manchester City and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/31/arsenal-settle-for-point-against-brighton-after-harsh-declan-rice-red-card/" target="_blank">Declan Rice's at Brighton</a>. Liverpool manager Arne Slot made it 10 league wins out of his first 11 games in charge with a home victory over Chelsea with Curtis Jones proving the match-winner at Anfield. <b>Prediction: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 2</b>