Scotland v Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri rescues point but Scots keep Euro 2024 hopes alive

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin hailed Xherdan Shaqiri's ability to produce magical moments after his stunning strike rescued a valuable 1-1 draw against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Yakin's side trailed to Scott McTominay's early goal in Cologne, but Shaqiri put Switzerland back on level terms in eye-catching style.

The former Liverpool forward pounced on Anthony Ralston's wayward backpass and curled a sublime finish into the top corner from the edge of the area.

It is the sixth-straight major international tournament in which Shaqiri has scored, dating to the World Cup in 2014.

That’s three World Cups in a row and now three European Championships for the Chicago Fire forward.

It was one of the goals of the tournament so far and Yakin was quick to praise his diminutive forward.

"Shaqiri proved tonight that he lives and breathes for moments like that. He has shown that time and again down the years," Yakin said.

"He really deserves that moment. It was an unbelievably clinical strike. He did the only thing he could do. It really helped the team out."

After beating Hungary 3-1 in their opener and taking a point from the tenacious Scots, Switzerland sit second in Group A behind hosts Germany.

With four points on the board, the Swiss are almost certain to reach the knockout stage for a sixth successive major tournament, providing they don't suffer a heavy defeat against Germany in their last group fixture.

"We've still got one game to go. It's still very open. We will do everything we can to make it out of the group," Yakin said.

Scotland led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay’s shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

But Shaqiri pounced on Anthony Ralston’s loose pass in the 26th minute to even the match with a left-footed shot into the top corner and past Scotland keeper Angus Gunn.

“If that chance falls to any other player in the Swiss team, it’s not a goal,” Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. “You knew when it was rolling towards Shaqiri it was destined for the back of the net. He’s a top, top player, so you don’t give top, top players that kind of chance.”

Clarke claims the real Scotland showed themselves against Switzerland which keeps their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

The Scots were thrashed 5-1 by Germany in the opening Group A game in Munich on Friday which left the Scots boss and the Tartan Army demanding a reaction which they got.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, right, celebrates after opening the scoring against Switzerland. AFP

“It was what we expected,” said Clarke, who confirmed defender Kieran Tierney will not play against Hungary after picking up an injury and being taken off on a stretcher.

“This is the way we have been playing as a team for the last three or four years. It is why we are here at a major tournament.

“I thought it was a good team performance against a good opponent.

“It was a good reaction to a disappointing night and we are still alive in the tournament.

“Sometimes as a player or manager it doesn’t go your way and it certainly didn’t go our way on Friday night.

“Tonight was about getting back to what we are good at, working hard, making sure we got the preparation right, and I think we did.

“They are going to feel a lot better going into the next game on the back of that kind of performance.

“We showed that as well as the aggression and fight and that dirty side of the game if you like, we can play.

“When we get the ball down we play, we created some chances, Switzerland created some chances.

“We did what we had to do and are still in the competition.”

