Top 20 highest-paid Premier League players for 2023/24 season

The Premier League is ready for a new campaign, with Manchester City once again the team to beat.

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side begin yet another season as the top team in England, with the unenviable task to emulating a hugely successful 2022/23 that saw them secure the coveted treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League titles.

Leading the challenge once again will be Arsenal, who occupied top spot for much of last season's campaign but stumbled at the final stretch, which allowed City to swoop in and seal a third title in a row.

Manchester United were supposed to be under new leadership by the start of the 2023/24 season but it looks like the Glazer family owners are going nowhere for the time being. Manager Erik ten Hag will thus have to make things work without any hope of dramatic changes at Old Trafford.

The biggest change that the Premier League faced leading up to the new season came from the east – in the form of the Saudi Pro League that went into a recruitment overdrive, backed by the financial might of their PIF-backed clubs.

Chelsea saw a number of their players leave Stamford Bridge, with the club working overtime to meet financial fair play rules.

Still, the Premier League remains one of the most financially lucrative leagues in the world. In the list below, you can find the highest-earning players at the start of the 2023/24 season,

Data collected from spotrac.com, capology.com and reports.

Highest-paid Premier League players for 2023/24

1. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) - £400,000 per week

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £375,000 per week

=3. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £350,000 per week

=3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £350,000 per week

5. Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £340,000 per week

6. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) - £330,000 per week

=7. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) - £325,000 per week

=7. Romelu Lukaku* (Chelsea) - £325,000 per week

9. Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) - £315,000 per week

=10. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £300,000 per week

=10. Casemiro (Manchester United) - £300,000 per week

12. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - £265,000 per week

=13. Reece James (Chelsea) - £250,000 per week

=13. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - £250,000 per week

=13. John Stones (Manchester City) - £250,000 per week

=13. Mason Mount (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

=13. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - £250,000 per week

=13. Declan Rice (Arsenal) - £250,000 per week

19. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £240,000 per week

20. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - £225,000 per week

* Romelu Lukaku expected to leave