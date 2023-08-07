Mohamed Salah's agent denies reports linking Liverpool star with Saudi Pro League move

Mohamed Salah’s agent has denied the forward will leave Liverpool this summer after he was linked with lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Reports emerged on Monday that Salah, 31, was the subject of a huge bid from the kingdom, with Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad cited as the possible destination.

The transfer fee was reported to be £60 million ($76.4m), with Salah to earn £155m over two years.

Ittihad, one of four top-flight clubs now majority controlled by the Public Investment Fund, have already signed this summer Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho – also from Liverpool – and Jota.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - who formed a fearsome attack alongside Salah at Liverpool - both sealed moves to the Saudi Pro League this summer, to Al Ahli and Al Nassr respectively.

However, on Monday, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, posted on social media: “If we considered leaving [Liverpool] this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to [Liverpool].”

Salah, who has helped Liverpool win almost every major club trophy since joining from Roma in 2017, signed a long-term deal with the Anfield side in July last year. It is believed to run until 2025.

On Monday, Saudi outlet Al Riyadh claimed Salah was in talks with Ittihad, quoting a source as saying: “It is true. There are negotiations between Mohamed Salah and the Saudi club Al Ittihad.

“This is what I can say, for now I have no other details. The offer must be attractive for the Egyptian star to come to play in Saudi Arabia.”

